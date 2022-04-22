Cass County to honor victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

CASS COUNTY — Next week, Cass County will join counties across the U.S. in honoring victims of crimes during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Prosecutors, elected officials, area schools, students, law enforcement, representatives of the judicial system and other citizens will take part in the 2022 celebration of victim empowerment, which takes place the last week of April every year.

According to the Cass County prosecutor’s office, Crime Victim Rights Week provides an opportunity to reinforce the count’s victim-centered approach to the judicial system.

This year’s efforts include:

Grade School Artwork — A display of student artwork will be on display at the Cass County Law and Courts Building in Cassopolis from Monday, April 25, to Friday, April 29. The artwork is part of the annual student competition for the “Going to Court” booklet provided to young crime victims as part of their courtroom preparation.

Flagpole Ceremony — The annual flagpole ceremony will take place at 12:15 p.m. Friday, April 29, in front of the law and courts building. This is a time for family members and the community to remember loved ones who were lost to crimes of violence. Victims’ names will be read aloud, and a flower will be placed by a memorial in their memory.

Flagpole Reception — Immediately following the flagpole ceremony, Prosecutor Victor Fitz’s office will offer a reception in the prosecutor’s office. Light refreshments will be served.

“Going to Court” Book Cover Contest — Winners and finalists of the 11th grade “Going to Court” book cover contest will be announced during the Cass County Commissioners meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the historic courthouse. Fit’s Crime Victim Unit sponsors the contest, which creates a book to help child witnesses and victims as they prepare for their court proceedings.

All community members are encouraged to join the week’s activities and get involved in helping victims of crime by contacting the Cass County Victims’ Rights Unit at (269) 445-4469.