Bobcats split with Berrien Springs, softball swept

NILES — Visiting Berrien Springs handed Brandywine its first loss of the season as the Shamrocks blanked the Bobcats 5-0 in the opening game of its BCS Athletic Conference Red Division doubleheader Wednesday.

Brandywine rebounded to win the second game 1-0.

Despite getting solid pitching in both contests, the Bobcats (4-1, 3-1 Red Division) were unable to generate any offense against the Shamrocks’ Adam Johnson, who tossed a two-hitter in the opener.

Jacob Sherrick had both hits for Brandywine.

In the second game, James Barnes tossed a one-hitter for the Bobcats with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

“It was a tough day, but I was happy how we came around and competed in the second game,” said Brandywine Coach David Sidenbender. “We played great defense and pitched well in game two. Actually, we pitched well all day. Owen [Hulett] and James have been great so far this season. Berrien played better defensively and offensively than us in game one. We turned it around in game two.”

Brandywine scored the lone run of the game in the third inning when Carson Knapp laid down a two-strike safety squeeze to score Sherrick, who had the game’s only hit for the Bobcats.

“Knapp executed it perfectly,” Sidenbender said.

The veteran Brandywine coach says that his team should continue to improve as it gets more games under its belt.

“It’s early in the season and we are just trying to find a rhythm and get some innings in for a tough conference and postseason,” he said.

Brandywine returns to action Saturday as it hosts Watervliet for a non-conference doubleheader. Play is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Brandywine softball

The Brandywine softball team dropped to 2-4 on the season and 0-4 in the BCS Red Division as visiting Berrien Springs swept the Bobcats 4-2 and 14-10.

Brandywine continues to struggle with consistency at the plate and defensively, according to first-year Coach Mike Brumitt.

“Our offense still continues to work,” he said. “Our girls just didn’t have an answer for Berrien’s pitcher. Chloe Parker had a fantastic game on both sides of the ball, but not much else could be done on this day outside of that.”

In the first game, Parker was 2-for-3 with double and an RBI. Pitcher Haley Scott tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

In the nightcap, the two teams scored 24 runs on 20 hits with both committing six errors.

Parker was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Kadence Brumitt was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.