Elkhart man hospitalized following two-vehicle Mason Township crash

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-car injury accident at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Old 205 in Mason Township Thursday afternoon.

This crash happened at approximately 3:44 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found that Jesse Lee Kelems Jr., 81, of Buchanan, failed to yield to an approaching vehicle driven by Eric Christopher Kramer, 41, of Elkhart, Indiana. Kramer was transported from the scene to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

Both parties used seatbelts and airbags were deployed in each vehicle. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected at this time.

Ontwa Edwardsburg Police Department and Porter Township Fire/Ambulance assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.