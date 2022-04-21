Brandywine to interview five area educators for superintendent position

NILES — The Brandywine board of education will interview five candidates for superintendent Tuesday and Wednesday, April 26 and 27.

According to a press release from the school district, 14 educators applied for the position. The board reviewed the applications, which included superintendents, central office administrators, principals and other educators from both Michigan and Indiana. The board then selected five candidates which it will interview next week.

“We were pleased with the applicant pool and interest demonstrated in our school district,” said Dennis Hinsey, school board president. “We believe there are quality candidates that may meet our needs and expectations. We look forward to finding out more about the candidates’ leadership abilities and what each candidate has to offer our students, staff and community.”

The superintendent position will be vacated at the end of the school year when longtime Brandywine administrator Karen Weimer retires. Weimer has been superintendent since 2016, and previously served as a principal and teacher in the district.

The interview schedule is as follows:

• Tuesday, April 26 at 4 p.m.: Dr. Stephen Patchin, superintendent of Hancock

• Tuesday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m.: Travis Walker, middle/high school principal at Brandywine

• Tuesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m.: Ryan Williamson, high school principal at South Haven

• Wednesday, April 27 at 5 p.m.: Dr. Sean Wightman, middle school principal at Dowagiac

• Wednesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.: Greg Blomgren, high school principal at St. Joseph

Interviews will be hosted in the Brandywine Middle/High School Media Center. The public is invited to attend.

“The board continues to appreciate the input from the public and encourages people to attend the interviews. It is our hope to have a new superintendent in place by July 1,” Hinsey said.

Editor’s Note: Brandywine School Board President Dennis Hinsey is employed at Leader Publications. Though Leader Publications typically does not quote employees, Hinsey’s role as school board president makes him the most qualified source to speak on this subject.