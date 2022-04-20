The Rev. James Newton

Oct. 11, 1931-April 18, 2022

The Reverend James Bernette Newton, age 90, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, April 18, 2022.

His life began October 11, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, the second youngest of six children born to Moses and Janie Newton. He married Ruth Elizabeth Ivens June 2, 1965, in Decatur, Michigan.

James was a 1951 graduate of Cassopolis High School. He then proudly served four years with the United States Navy. He then graduated with a Bachelors of Science from Bethel University in 1962. He went on to get his Masters from American Divinity in 1964. He retired from Wheelabrator Frye in 1986, after working for them for thirty years.

Throughout this time, he was a minister for over sixty years for various congregations.

James will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Ruth Newton of Cassopolis; two sons, Ivan Byron of Cassopolis, David (Amy) Newton of Argos, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Erick Wright, Keanna Giles, Ivanna Byron, Robert Ross, Iesha Ross, Haley Luther, Eddy Luther, Marcus Newton; seventeen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, James Earl Newton; one grandson, LaDale Smith; four sisters and one brother.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. for a memorial service in First Baptist Church of Vandalia, 17747 South Street, Vandalia, with the Reverend Mike Anderson officiating.

The family prefers contributions in memory of the Reverend Newton be made to First Baptist Church of Vandalia, 17747 South Street, Vandalia, Michigan 49095.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online at: wagnercares.com.