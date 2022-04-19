Dowagiac Union High School announces Class of 2022 Top 10 students

DOWAGIAC — A group of local students was honored Monday for their efforts and excellence in the classroom over the past four years.

The Dowagiac Union School Board recognized Union High School’s Top 10 students of the Class of 2022 during its monthly meeting at Dowagiac Middle School. Interim High School Principal Bryan Sperling introduced the class, and commended each student for their accomplishments while at DUHS.

“I think it’s special because I’ve had this group since they were freshmen,” said Sperling, who was hired as assistant principal in October 2018. “I’ve gotten to see these kids grow up, and they’re an amazing group of kids with an amazing set of parents for each one. They come from wonderful families.”

Superintendent Jonathan Whan also praised the students for overcoming the adversity of the past few years.

“I think it’s really impressive what our Top 10 have done considering they’ve been dealing with COVID for three out of four years they were in high school,” Whan said. “To be that committed and focused is very impressive. Kudos to them.”

Each year, the 10 graduating students with the highest GPAs in the high school are honored. This year’s Top 10 students are listed in order of GPA:

DUHS Top 10 Class of 2022

Riley Wimberley – Valedictorian

3.99 GPA

Plans to attend Michigan State University to pursue a degree in Human Biology and eventually become a doctor.

Taylor Wimberley – Salutatorian

3.984 GPA

Plans to attend Grand Valley State University to study pre-med and pursue a career as a physicians assistant.

Caitlyn Yakim

3.978 GPA

Plans to attend Grand Valley State University to major in legal studies, with additional plans to study pre-law and become a prosecutor.

Emma Allen

3.967 GPA

Plans to attend Michigan State University to pursue a degree in Human Biology. After college she intends to become a doctor.

Halie Saylor

3.945 GPA

Plans to attend Southwestern Michigan College to play soccer for two years before transferring to the University of Michigan to study to become an obstetrician.

Erin Beck

3.942 GPA

Plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University to major in social work, and wants to work with kids as a career.

Jackson Olson

3.93 GPA

Plans to attend Michigan State University to pursue a career in either finance or psychology.

Malina Holz

3.928 GPA

Plans to attend the University of Michigan to pursue a career as a labor and delivery nurse.

Calley Ruff

3.919 GPA

Plans to attend Lake Michigan College or Trine University to pursue studies in elementary education and continue playing golf or softball.

Jada Shields