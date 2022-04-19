Daily Data: Tuesday, April 19

Published 9:54 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Scott Novak

GIRLS SOCCER

BUCHANAN 5, BERRIEN SPRINGS 2

At Buchanan

Halftime Score

Buchanan 2, Berrien Springs 1

 

First half

BU: Jenna French (Jillian McKean assist) seventh minute.

BU: Evyn Pruett (Alexa Burns assist) 15th minute.

BE: Jade Kittleson 30th minute.

 

Second Half

BU: McKean (French assist) 42nd minute.

BE: Kittleson (Lilly Garcia assist) 48th minute.

BU: French (McKean assist) 62nd minute.

BU: Pruett 77th minute.

 

Shots on Goal

Buchanan 25, Berrien Springs 12.

 

Saves

Berrien Springs (Amelia Daniels) 20

Buchanan (Maddie Scroggin) 10.

Varsity records: Buchanan 2-2, Berrien Springs 1-3

 

Week 2 Rankings

(Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association)

Division 1

Hudsonville (5-0-0)

Livonia Stevenson (5-0-0)

Midland Dow (4-0-0)

Troy Athens (4-1-0)

Hartland (3-1-0)

Rockford (4-0-0)

New Baltimore Anchor Bay (3-0-0)

Northville (4-0-1)

Salem (4-0-0)

Rochester (4-0-0)

Troy (2-0-2)

Portage Central (5-1-0)

Bloomfield Hills (2-1-1)

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (3-2-0)

Grand Blanc (2-1-0)

 

Division 2

Bloomfield Hills Marian (4-0-0)

Gull Lake (3-0-0)

Forest Hills Central (3-1-0)

Haslett (4-0-1)

Marshall (6-0-0)

Plainwell (3-0-0)

DeWitt (1-1-2)

Trenton (5-2-1)

East Grand Rapids (3-1-0)

Spring Lake (4-0-0)

Mason (5-1-0)

South Lyon East (3-1-0)

Petoskey (3-0-0)

Dearborn Divine Child (4-4-1)

St. Joe (4-0-0)

 

Division 3

Warren Regina (4-1-1)

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-1-0)

Williamston (2-1-1)

Hudsonville Unity Christian (2-1-0)

Grand Rapids South Christian (3-2-0)

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (4-3-0)

Big Rapids (3-1-0)

Flint Powers Catholic (2-1-1)

Essexville Garber (6-0-0)

Macomb Lutheran North (1-1-2)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-0-1)

Grosse Ile (2-3-0)

Boyne City (3-2-0)

Elk Rapids (3-0-0)

Detroit Country Day (3-3-0)

 

Division 4

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (2-1-1)

Madison Heights Bishop Foley (5-1-1)

Lansing Christian (5-0-0)

Harbor Springs (2-2-0)

North Muskegon (4-2-0)

Saginaw Valley Lutheran (3-0-0)

Grosse Point University Liggett (1-1-0)

Saginaw Novelle (3-1-0)

Kalamazoo Christian (3-2-0)

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (3-1-0)

Marine City Cardinal Mooney (2-2-0)

Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian (1-2-0)

Orchard Lake St Mary (4-0-0)

Saugatuck (4-1-0)

Jackson Lumen Christi (0-1-1)

 

BASEBALL

April 13 Rankings

(Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association)

Division 1

Orchard Lake St. Marys

Grand Blanc

Grand Ledge

Macomb Dakota

Howell

Mattawan

Temperance Bedford

Woodhaven

DeWitt

Detroit Catholic Central

Birmingham Brother Rice

Portage Northern

Rockford

Lake Orion

Hudsonville

Traverse City Central

Northville

Utica Eisenhower

Grosse Pointe North

Holt

 

Division 2

New Boston Huron

Stevensville-Lakeshore

Grand Rapids Christian

Frankenmuth

Richmond

Bay City John Glenn

Grosse Ile

Forest Hills Eastern

Zeeland East

Trenton

Edwardsburg

Detroit Country Day

Grand Rapids South Christian

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Eaton Rapids

Petosky

Goodrich

Muskegon Oakridge

Escanaba

 

Division 3

Grosse Pointe University Liggett

Buchanan

Hemlock

Blissfield

Detroit Edison

Boyne City

Pewamo-Westphalia

Homer

Bad Ax

Jackson Lumen Christi

Grass Lake

Gladstone

New Lothrop

Bridgman

Traverse City St. Francis

Brandywine

Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian

North Muskegon

Evart

Chesaning

 

Division 4

Beal City

Marine City-Cardinal Mooney

Royal Oak Shrine

Kalamazoo Hackett

Johannesburg-Lewiston

Marlette

Kingston

White Cloud

Rudyard

Plymouth Christian

Lutheran Northwest

Hillman

Merrill

Maple City Glen Lake

Mesick

Bark River Harris

Michigan Lutheran

Peck

Kalamazoo Christian

Breckenridge

 

