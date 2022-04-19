Daily Data: Tuesday, April 19
Published 9:54 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022
GIRLS SOCCER
BUCHANAN 5, BERRIEN SPRINGS 2
At Buchanan
Halftime Score
Buchanan 2, Berrien Springs 1
First half
BU: Jenna French (Jillian McKean assist) seventh minute.
BU: Evyn Pruett (Alexa Burns assist) 15th minute.
BE: Jade Kittleson 30th minute.
Second Half
BU: McKean (French assist) 42nd minute.
BE: Kittleson (Lilly Garcia assist) 48th minute.
BU: French (McKean assist) 62nd minute.
BU: Pruett 77th minute.
Shots on Goal
Buchanan 25, Berrien Springs 12.
Saves
Berrien Springs (Amelia Daniels) 20
Buchanan (Maddie Scroggin) 10.
Varsity records: Buchanan 2-2, Berrien Springs 1-3
Week 2 Rankings
(Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association)
Division 1
Hudsonville (5-0-0)
Livonia Stevenson (5-0-0)
Midland Dow (4-0-0)
Troy Athens (4-1-0)
Hartland (3-1-0)
Rockford (4-0-0)
New Baltimore Anchor Bay (3-0-0)
Northville (4-0-1)
Salem (4-0-0)
Rochester (4-0-0)
Troy (2-0-2)
Portage Central (5-1-0)
Bloomfield Hills (2-1-1)
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (3-2-0)
Grand Blanc (2-1-0)
Division 2
Bloomfield Hills Marian (4-0-0)
Gull Lake (3-0-0)
Forest Hills Central (3-1-0)
Haslett (4-0-1)
Marshall (6-0-0)
Plainwell (3-0-0)
DeWitt (1-1-2)
Trenton (5-2-1)
East Grand Rapids (3-1-0)
Spring Lake (4-0-0)
Mason (5-1-0)
South Lyon East (3-1-0)
Petoskey (3-0-0)
Dearborn Divine Child (4-4-1)
St. Joe (4-0-0)
Division 3
Warren Regina (4-1-1)
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-1-0)
Williamston (2-1-1)
Hudsonville Unity Christian (2-1-0)
Grand Rapids South Christian (3-2-0)
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (4-3-0)
Big Rapids (3-1-0)
Flint Powers Catholic (2-1-1)
Essexville Garber (6-0-0)
Macomb Lutheran North (1-1-2)
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-0-1)
Grosse Ile (2-3-0)
Boyne City (3-2-0)
Elk Rapids (3-0-0)
Detroit Country Day (3-3-0)
Division 4
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (2-1-1)
Madison Heights Bishop Foley (5-1-1)
Lansing Christian (5-0-0)
Harbor Springs (2-2-0)
North Muskegon (4-2-0)
Saginaw Valley Lutheran (3-0-0)
Grosse Point University Liggett (1-1-0)
Saginaw Novelle (3-1-0)
Kalamazoo Christian (3-2-0)
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (3-1-0)
Marine City Cardinal Mooney (2-2-0)
Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian (1-2-0)
Orchard Lake St Mary (4-0-0)
Saugatuck (4-1-0)
Jackson Lumen Christi (0-1-1)
BASEBALL
April 13 Rankings
(Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association)
Division 1
Orchard Lake St. Marys
Grand Blanc
Grand Ledge
Macomb Dakota
Howell
Mattawan
Temperance Bedford
Woodhaven
DeWitt
Detroit Catholic Central
Birmingham Brother Rice
Portage Northern
Rockford
Lake Orion
Hudsonville
Traverse City Central
Northville
Utica Eisenhower
Grosse Pointe North
Holt
Division 2
New Boston Huron
Stevensville-Lakeshore
Grand Rapids Christian
Frankenmuth
Richmond
Bay City John Glenn
Grosse Ile
Forest Hills Eastern
Zeeland East
Trenton
Edwardsburg
Detroit Country Day
Grand Rapids South Christian
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Eaton Rapids
Petosky
Goodrich
Muskegon Oakridge
Escanaba
Division 3
Grosse Pointe University Liggett
Buchanan
Hemlock
Blissfield
Detroit Edison
Boyne City
Pewamo-Westphalia
Homer
Bad Ax
Jackson Lumen Christi
Grass Lake
Gladstone
New Lothrop
Bridgman
Traverse City St. Francis
Brandywine
Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian
North Muskegon
Evart
Chesaning
Division 4
Beal City
Marine City-Cardinal Mooney
Royal Oak Shrine
Kalamazoo Hackett
Johannesburg-Lewiston
Marlette
Kingston
White Cloud
Rudyard
Plymouth Christian
Lutheran Northwest
Hillman
Merrill
Maple City Glen Lake
Mesick
Bark River Harris
Michigan Lutheran
Peck
Kalamazoo Christian
Breckenridge