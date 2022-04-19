Chieftains finish fourth at Lions Club Invitational

PAW PAW — The Dowagiac boys and girls track teams finished fourth at the Paw Paw Lions Club Invitational Saturday.

Sparta won the boys championship with 216 points, while Mattawan was second with 146 and host Paw Paw third with 100. Dowagiac finished with 24 points.

The Chieftains’ best finish came in the 400 meter relay where the team of Avery Amundsen, Justin Bannow, Isiah Hill and Elijah Clark finished third with a time of 49.41.

The host Red Wolves won the girls team championship with 176 points. Sparta was second with 140 and Mattawan third with 116. Dowagiac finished with 24.5 points.

The Chieftains’ best finish came in the 400 meter relay where the team of Makayla Hill, Ty’lisia Orton-Epps, Audrey Johnson and Nadiah Murray ran a time of 58.32.

Dowagiac travels to Sturgis today for a Wolverine Conference meet.