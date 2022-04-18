Stowasser wins pair of events at Gull Lake Invitational

RICHLAND — Luke Stowasser, of Edwardsburg, won the long jump and high jump at the Gull Lake Invitational Friday to help the Eddies finished sixth overall.

Kalamazoo Central won the boys team title with 109 points, while Kalamazoo Loy Norrix was second with 106. Edwardsburg finished with 62 points. Cassopolis finished 11th with 12 points.

Stowasser cleared 6-foot-6 in the high jump and had a leap of 21-5 in the long jump.

Jacob Pegura, of Edwardsburg, was second in the high jump with a height of 6-1. Pegura was also second in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 44.43.

Cassopolis’ Cole Millirans finished second in the 400 meters with a time of 54.98.

The Edwardsburg girls finished seventh and Cassopolis 13th.

The Eddies’ Jessica Ferguson won the 400 meters with a time of 1:03.12, while Macey Laubach finished second in the shot put with a toss of 30-6.

