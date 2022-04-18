One injured in Newburg Township crash

CASS COUNTY — A Jones woman was injured when her vehicle struck a tree Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, due to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Bair Lake Street east of Cory Lake Road in Newburg Township.

Lindsey Whitaker, 41, of Jones, was traveling east bound on Bair Lake Street when she lost control of her vehicle and ran off the roadway, striking a tree.

Assisting at the crash was Newburg Fire and Ambulance. Newburg ambulance transported Whitaker to Bronson LakeView Hospital.

A seatbelt was worn and drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.