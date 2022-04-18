One injured in Newburg Township crash

Published 2:20 pm Monday, April 18, 2022

By Submitted

CASS COUNTY — A Jones woman was injured when her vehicle struck a tree Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, due to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Bair Lake Street east of Cory Lake Road in Newburg Township.  

Lindsey Whitaker, 41, of Jones, was traveling east bound on Bair Lake Street when she lost control of her vehicle and ran off the roadway, striking a tree. 

Assisting at the crash was Newburg Fire and Ambulance. Newburg ambulance transported Whitaker to Bronson LakeView Hospital.  

A seatbelt was worn and drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.   

 

More News

DUHS students to host free senior citizen luncheon Thursday

Local business to host outdoor artisan market

Law office to replace downtown antique store after building sale

Manufacturing company aims to bring 30 jobs to Dowagiac in 2022

Print Article