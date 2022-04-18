Local business to host outdoor artisan market

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A local business will soon play host to dozens of small businesses from across Michiana.

Market 2555, 2555 Huntly Rd., is gearing up to host its Spring Into Summer Vendor and Artisan Market. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1 and will feature 52 local artisans and vendors.

In addition to the outdoor market, Taqueria Don Chepe will be on site offering authentic Mexican cuisine. Baby goats will also be on hand to interact with.

“I’m looking forward to the variety,” said Market 2555 owner and event host Rebecca Medlin. “We’ll have everything from tacos to baby goats. We started with just a few crafters and now we have everything you can think of. We have something for guys, girls and kids.”

Medlin founded Market 2555 last year and recently hosted the grand opening of her new enclosed business trailer. The boutique sells a variety of clothing, accessories, self-care items, bourbon vanilla extracts, candy, lip balm, novelties and more. According to Medlin, she was inspired to pursue her boutique business after spending years helping her mother with her own vending business.

“I have made most of my best friends through vendor markets,” she said. “My mom has done markets for as long as I can remember. I started visiting with her and then set up with her. It became something that I loved; my kids are older now so I have more time and freedom to do my own thing.”

The market will be the fourth Medlin has hosted with the goal of providing local vendors with more exposure.

“I attend a ton of markets all over the place,” she said. “I just felt like there was nothing like that in the Howard Township, Barron Lake area. We get a ton of weekend traffic and I thought it would be something special to our neighborhood. I grew up in this neighborhood and want to bring something positive.”