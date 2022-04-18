DUHS students to host free senior citizen luncheon Thursday

DOWAGIAC — Seniors looking for a free meal can once again bring their appetites to the local high school.

Dowagiac Union High School students in Andy Kruger’s culinary arts class are set to host a free luncheon for senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21 in the foyer of the high school gymnasium, 701 W. Prairie Ronde St.

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, a side salad and “award-winning” banana bread will be served, according to Kruger.

In Kruger’s culinary classes, students have been learning how to put together meals and measure ingredients to prepare their elders a meal.

“It’s fun seeing the students interact with the senior citizens, our community members,” said Kruger, who Kruger said. “I always tell them, ‘These older community members have already paid their dues. They’ve gone through a lot of the things you haven’t begun yet. … They’ve held high positions in business, and had families, so it’s good for the young people to see the generations that come before them.”