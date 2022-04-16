Daily Data: Saturday, April 16

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSBURG 7-17, NILES 0-6

At Edwardsburg

First Game

Niles 000 000 0 – 0 0 2

Edwardsburg 020 221 x – 7 13 0

Emma Denison (W); Olivia Johnson (L)

2B: Caitlyn Tighe (ED), Abby Bossler (ED), Denison (ED)

HR: Lexi Shimpa (ED)

Highlights: Shimpa had a two-run home run for the Eddies second inning. Tighe was 3-for-4 with a double, while Lindsey Dalenberg was 2-for-3. Abby Bossler also doubled.

Second Game

Niles 100 500 – 6 5 5

Edwardsburg 212 336 – 17 20 2

Avery Markel (W), Jersie Dawson (3), Emma Denison (4); Haylea Wilkins (L)

2B: Lexi Shimpa (ED) 2, Samantha Baker (ED) 2, Abby Bossler (ED), Avery Markel (ED)

HR: Markel (ED), Lani Hardin (ED)

Highlights: Markel was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for the Eddies. Shimpa was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs, while Baker was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

Varsity records: Niles 0-2, 0-2 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 2-0, 2-0 Wolverine South

BASEBALL

EDWARDSBURG 10-17, NILES 1-0

At Edwardsburg

First Game

Niles 100 000 0 – 1 7 0

Edwardsburg 032 005 x – 10 10 0

Sam Robinson (W), Connor Ostrander (6); Gage Vota (L), Hunter Fazi (4)

2B: Landon Mikel (ED)

Highlights: Mikel went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ostrander had a pair of hits and three RBIs.

Second Game

Niles 000 0 – 0 0 7

Edwardsburg 245 5 – 17 7 0

Peyton Bookwalter (W); Brian Gonzalez (L), Talon Brawley (3), Carson Rachels (4)

2B: Logan McColley (ED)

HR: Landon Mikel

Highlights: Bookwalter tossed a perfect game with six strikeouts. Mikel had a home run and four RBIs. Patrick Szlanfucht was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Sam Robinson also drove in three runs.

Varsity records: Niles 0-4, 0-2 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 4-0, 2-0 Wolverine South

TRACK & FIELD

Gull Lake Invitational

Boys Results

Team Standings: 1. Kalamazoo Central 109.5; 2. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 106; 3. Portage Northern 81; 4. Byron Center 72.5; 5. Sturgis 67; 6. Edwardsburg 62; 7. Parchment 42; 8. Gull Lake 41; 9. Delton-Kellogg 40; 10. Three Rivers 16; 11. Cassopolis 12; 12. Holland Black River 9; 13. Comstock 2

Shot Put: 1. Anthony Kimbrough (Kalamazoo Loy Norrix) 46-3.5; 8. Jermain Williams (Cassopolis) 38-11.5; 14. Donovan Meyers (Edwardsburg) 37-2.5; 21. Steven Anders (Edwardsburg) 34-4; 23. Larson Fessenden (Edwardsburg) 33-10; 32. Jalyne Brown (Cassopolis) 30-5.5; 34. Javier Long (Cassopolis) 25-10.

High Jump: 1. Luke Stowasser (Edwardsburg) 6-6; 2. Jacob Pegura (Edwardsburg) 6-1; 7. Zeke Pegura (Edwardsburg) 5-6; 10. Jaden Ivery (Cassopolis) 5-4; 13. Jadyn Brown (Cassopolis) 5-4.

Discus: 1. Caden Ferris (Delton-Kellogg) 126-3; 4. Larson Fessenden (Edwardsburg) 119-8; 6. Donovan Meyers (Edwardsburg) 111-2; 24. Jermaine Williams (Cassopolis) 88-6; 25. Steven Anders (Edwardsburg) 87-7; 32. Jalyne Brown (Cassopolis) 69-6; 34. Javier Long (Cassopolis) 67-1.

Pole Vault: 1. Noah Humbert (Three Rivers) 12-0.

Long Jump: 1. Luke Stowasser (Edwardsburg) 21-5; 18. Jaden Ivery (Cassopolis) 17-0; 21: Brock Leniski (Edwardsburg) 16-7.5; 26. William Smith (Cassopolis) 15-11.75; 31. Darnell Rimpson (Cassopolis) 15-5.75.

3,200 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Central (Michael Kloosterman, Luke Skuratowicz, Jasper Cane, Jonas Fraley-Burgett) 8:26.10; 7. Edwardsburg (Dane Bailey, William Leman, Andrew Backus, Kaleb Brown) 9:49.0.

110 Hurdles: 1. Kayenn Mabin (Kalamazoo Central) 14.98; 3. Jacob Pegura (Edwardsburg) 16.70; 24. Jadyn Brown (Cassopolis) 20.36; 27. Matthew Anders (Edwardsburg) 22.14.

100: 1. Jeremy Dixon (Kalamazoo Central) 11.19; 6. Cole Millirans (Cassopolis) 11.69; 8. Isaiyah Swartz (Edwardsburg) 11.93; 11. Braiden Domer (Edwardsburg) 12.09; 22. Kya Bryant (Edwardsburg) 12.37; 35. Alek Dahlgren (Cassopolis) 13.13; 39. Malachi Ward (Cassopolis) 13.66.

800 Relay: 1. Sturgis (Rasean O’Tey, Brock Fergison, Thaison Washington, Brenden Myers) 1:34.31; 5. Edwardsburg (Isaiyah Swartz, Kya Bryant, Luke Stowasser, Braiden Domer) 1:37.16.

1,600: 1. Garrett Winter (Parchment) 4:28.40; 17. Dane Bailey (Edwardsburg) 5:20.14; 26. Andrew Backus (Edwardsburg); 28. Maguire Johnson (Edwardsburg) 5:44.30.

400 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Central (Jayden Call, Kayenn Magin, Travion Farris, Andre Tarver) 43.74; 6. Edwardsburg (Isaiyah Swartz, Kya Bryant, Luke Stowasser, Braiden Domer) 46.10; 10. Cassopolis (Robert Baker, Neahlan Vanphuamy, Zachary Thammavongsa, Jaden Ivery) 51.01.

400: 1. Read Knapp (Gull Lake) 53.83; 2. Cole Millirans (Cassopolis) 54.98; 22. Noah Shephard (Edwardsburg) 1:00.74; 26. Brock Leniski (Edwardsburg) 1:03.20; 32. William Smith (Cassopolis) 1:05.94.

300 Hurdles: 1. Kayenn Mabin (Kalamazoo Central) 41.95; 2. Jacob Pegura (Edwardsburg) 44.43; 14. Matthew Anders (Edwardsburg) 48.91; 22. Zeke Pegura (Edwardsburg) 52.66.

800: 1. Samuel Allen (Kalamazoo Loy Norrix) 2:02.82; 14. Kaleb Brown (Edwardsburg) 2:22.16; 21. William Leman (Edwardsburg) 2:28.01; 28; Andrew Backus (Edwardsburg) 2:38.19; 30. Galen Stahl (Cassopolis) 2:43.76.

200: 1. Rasean O’Tey (Sturgis) 22.96.

3,200: 1. Garrett Winter (Parchment) 10:06.75; 15. Dane Bailey (Edwardsburg) 11:41.47; 27. Maguire Johnson (Edwardsburg) 13:00.25.

1,600 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix (Trevor Watts, James Rocco, Hank Perkins, Samuel Allen) 3:37.96.

Girls Results

Team standings: 1. Byron Center 104.5; 2. Kalamazoo Central 99.5; 3. Sturgis 80; 4. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 76; 5. Portage Northern 73.5; 6. Three Rivers 55; 7. Edwardsburg 49; 8. Gull Lake 44; 9. Holland Black River 26; 10. Parchment 19; 11. Delton-Kellogg 16.5; 12. Comstock 14; 13. Cassopolis 3

Discus: 1. Charlotte Wilson (Portage Northern) 110-7; 6. Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) 79-3; 11. Alexis Millirans (Cassopolis) 72-7; 16. Jadyn Harman (Edwardsburg) 67-4; 20. Aly Obren (Edwardsburg) 64-0.

Pole Vault: 1. Avery Booth (Byron Center) 8-0.

Long Jump: 1. Camani Johnson (Kalamazoo Central) 15-8.5.

Shot Put: 1. Charlotte Wilson (Portage Northern) 33-4; 2. Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) 30-6; 8. Alexis Millirans (Cassopolis) 27-2; 21. Jadyn Harman (Edwardsburg) 23-11; 30. Aly Obren (Edwardsburg) 19-.5

High Jump: 1. Korin Whitcomb (Sturgis) 5-0.

3,200 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Central (Annalise Alkema (Kalamazoo Central) 10:37.76; 3. Edwardsburg (Claire Ritchey, Charlie Drew, Macy Andress, Jessica Ferguson) 10:53.57.

100 Hurdles: 1. Korin Whitcomb (Sturgis) 16.91; 7. Maliyah Flowers (Cassopolis) 19.64; 10. Quianna Murray (Cassopolis) 20.66.

100: 1. Kylee Poulton (Holland Black River) 12.54; 7. Abby Hess (Edwardsburg) 14.00; 14. Emmalee Hayden (Edwardsburg) 14.11; 23. Allysa Bennett (Edwardsburg) 14.71; 30. Makayla Elliott (Cassopolis) 15.18.

800 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Central (Lauryn Hudson, Samantha Bannister, Amaris Lipsey, Camani Johnson) 1:52.30; 5. Edwardsburg (Emmalee Hayden, Danni Purlee, Abby Hess, Amelia Colvin) 1:58.89.

1,600: 1. Annalise Alkema (Kalamazoo Central) 5:47.66; 10. Charlie Drew (Edwardsburg) 6:11.76; 14. Claire Ritchey (Edwardsburg) 6:26.00; 20. Lauren Anderson (Cassopolis) 6:39.02.

400 Relay: 1. Portage Northern (Camryn Batt, Emily Brown, Te’A Harden, Melody Yang) 52.85; 3. Emmalee Hayden, Allysa Bennett, Amelia Colvin, Abby Hess) 55.22; 11. Cassopolis (Quianna Murray, Makayla Elliott, Ella Smith, Maliyah Flowers) 59.92.

400: 1. Jessica Ferguson (Edwardsburg) 1:03.81; 12. Kaylee Barnes (Edwardsburg) 1:10.84.

300 Hurdles: 1. Natalie Formsma (Byron Center) 52.14.

800: 1. Annalise Alkema (Kalamazoo Central) 2:35.87; 6. Claire Ritchey (Edwardsburg) 2:53.40; 11. Lauren Anderson (Cassopolis) 2:56.73.

200: 1. Kylee Poulton (Holland Black River) 25.74; 9. Abby Hess (Edwardsburg) 29.95; 10. Danni Purlee (Edwardsburg) 29.98; 17. Allysa Bennett (Edwardsburg) 30.99; 29. Ella Smith (Cassopolis) 34.39.

3,200: 1. Mary England (Kalamazoo Central) 12:18.16; 8. Charlie Drew (Edwardsburg) 13:36.64.

1,600 Relay: 1. Byron Center (Avery Zeinstra, Avery Booth, Adalyn Mata, Alyssa Wisener) 4:32.71; 4. Edwardsburg (Amelia Colvin, Danni Purlee, Kaylee Barnes, Jessica Ferguson) 4:40.63.