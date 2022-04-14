Cassopolis man killed in head-on crash

Published 2:42 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Staff Report

PENN TOWNSHIP — One man was killed and another severely injured in a head-on collision Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene on M-60, just east of Gards Prarie Road, at 6:34 a.m. Thursday.

Richard Affriseo, 67, of Cassopolis, succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident at the scene.

Ahsan Hart, 19, of Cassopolis, was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Neither Hart or Affriseo were wearing seat belts.

Michigan State Police, Penn Fire Department, Cassopolis Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance assisted at the scene.

