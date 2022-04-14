Bobcats, Eddies win, Bucks defeat by Our Lady
Published 2:26 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022
NILES — The Brandywine girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season as Olivia Laurita scored a hat trick in the Bobcats’ 4-0 non-divisional BCS Athletic Conference victory over New Buffalo Wednesday night.
Ellie Knapp got Brandywine on the board first and then Laurita took over from there.
“We had great defensive play that put pressure on New Buffalo and kept the play mostly on their half,” said Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams.
BRANDYWINE 4, NEW BUFFALO 0
At Niles
Brandywine Goals
Ellie Knapp, Olivia Laurita 3
Varsity record: Brandywine 1-2
Our Lady of the Lake at Buchanan
Nora Proos scored four goals as Our Lady of the Lake (formerly Lake Michigan Catholic) defeated host Buchanan 6-2.
Also scoring for the Lakers were Aislin Sargent and Ellie Howard.
Buchanan got goals from Evyn Pruett and Sutherland Philip.
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 6, BUCHANAN 2
At Buchanan
Halftime Score
Our Lady 3, Buchanan 0
Our Lady of the Lake Goals
Nora Proos 4, Aislin Sargent 1, Elle Howard 1
Buchanan Goals
Evyn Pruett, Sutherland Philip.
Assists
Our Lady of the Lake
Elle Howard 2, Christina Avello 1.
Sturgis at Edwardsburg
Samantha Stewart had a pair of goals as host Edwardsburg won its second straight match Wednesday night.
Jade Milliken scored the first goal with an assist from Macey Laubach. Stewart had the final two goals. Jenna Stowasser assisted on the second Stewart score.
EDWARDSBURG 3, STURGIS 0
At Edwardsburg
Edwardsburg Goals
Jade Miliken (Macey Laubach assist), Samantha Stewart, Samantha Stewart (Jenna Stowasser assist)
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 2-1