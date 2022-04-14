Bobcats, Eddies win, Bucks defeat by Our Lady

NILES — The Brandywine girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season as Olivia Laurita scored a hat trick in the Bobcats’ 4-0 non-divisional BCS Athletic Conference victory over New Buffalo Wednesday night.

Ellie Knapp got Brandywine on the board first and then Laurita took over from there.

“We had great defensive play that put pressure on New Buffalo and kept the play mostly on their half,” said Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams.

BRANDYWINE 4, NEW BUFFALO 0

At Niles

Brandywine Goals

Ellie Knapp, Olivia Laurita 3

Varsity record: Brandywine 1-2

Our Lady of the Lake at Buchanan

Nora Proos scored four goals as Our Lady of the Lake (formerly Lake Michigan Catholic) defeated host Buchanan 6-2.

Also scoring for the Lakers were Aislin Sargent and Ellie Howard.

Buchanan got goals from Evyn Pruett and Sutherland Philip.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 6, BUCHANAN 2

At Buchanan

Halftime Score

Our Lady 3, Buchanan 0

Our Lady of the Lake Goals

Nora Proos 4, Aislin Sargent 1, Elle Howard 1

Buchanan Goals

Evyn Pruett, Sutherland Philip.

Assists

Our Lady of the Lake

Elle Howard 2, Christina Avello 1.

Sturgis at Edwardsburg

Samantha Stewart had a pair of goals as host Edwardsburg won its second straight match Wednesday night.

Jade Milliken scored the first goal with an assist from Macey Laubach. Stewart had the final two goals. Jenna Stowasser assisted on the second Stewart score.

EDWARDSBURG 3, STURGIS 0

At Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Goals

Jade Miliken (Macey Laubach assist), Samantha Stewart, Samantha Stewart (Jenna Stowasser assist)

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 2-1