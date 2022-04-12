Vikings square record with shutout of South Haven

NILES — Host Niles rebounded from its season-opening loss to Buchanan to blank South Haven 8-0 Tuesday afternoon.

The Vikings (1-1) won all eight flights in straight sets.

Winning in singles for Niles were Stella McDaniel, Meg Crites, Eva Shepherd and Aiden Martin.

The victorious doubles teams were Cadence Knight and Sydney Schiele, Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson, Caelyn Hinds and Anna Kennedy, along with, Nicole Aufie and McKayla Bock.

The Vikings continue a busy first week by hosting Our Lady of the Lake (formerly Lake Michigan Catholic) in another non-conference match Thursday.