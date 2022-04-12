Kesteloot twins sign with Roadrunners

DOWAGIAC — Twin sisters Madison and Morgan Kesteloot, of Lockport Township High School in Lockport, Illinois, have signed their National Junior College Athletic Association letters of intent to run cross country for Southwestern Michigan College Coach Zac Sartori.

“Both Madison and her sister are the type of athletes that every coach dreams about having on their team,” said Lockport Coach Regan Cronholm. “I’ve had Madison Kesteloot for four seasons in cross country and two for track and field. Madison is such an incredible teammate and leader on both teams. She has grown a lot as a runner and I know she will continue to do that in college. They both work incredibly hard and are always there for their teammates. I will miss them tremendously, but I know they will do great things at Southwestern Michigan.”

Cronholm added this about Morgan Kesteloot.

“I’ve had Morgan Kesteloot for four seasons in cross country and three for track and field,” he said. “I have loved watching Morgan evolve as a runner. She is such a hard worker and gives 100 percent every practice and meet. I know that she is going to continue that work ethic throughout her college career, and I can’t wait to watch her.”

Sartori is no stranger to the sisters.

“I’ve known Madison for years,” he said. “She is a great runner and an even better person. I can’t wait for her to join the team. I’ve no doubt she will inspire her teammates with her hard work and determination, just as she did at the high school level.

“Morgan has been a delight to work with for years. Now, I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work directly with her and see what she is capable of. I know that his young woman has a lot of potential, and I can’t wait to see it realized.”