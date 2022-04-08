Daily Data: Saturday, April 9
Published 11:16 pm Friday, April 8, 2022
SOFTBALL
BRANDYWINE 12, COLOMA 7
At Niles
Coloma 020 112 1 – 7 8 1
Brandywine 324 030 x – 12 18 0
Haley Scott (W); Brielle Hicks (L), Madealyn Hicks (4)
2B: B. Hicks (C), Taylor Brown (C), Kadance Brumitt (BW), Chloe Parker (BW) 2, Scott (BW)
Highlights: Haley Scott was 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Chloe Parker was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles.
BASEBALL
BRANDYWINE 10-7, COLOMA 0-2
At Niles
First Game
Coloma 000 00 – 0 0 3
Brandywine 020 53 – 10 10 0
Owen Hulett (W)
2B: Hulett (BW), Carson Knapp (BW), Jeremiah Palmer (BW), Jacob Sherrick (BW)
Highlights: Owen Hulett tosses a no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Jeremiah Palmer, Hulett and Jacob Sherrick all had two hits. Sherrick drove in four runs.
Second Game
Coloma 110 – 2 2 1
Brandywine 034 – 7 5 2
James Barnes (W)
2B: Jacob Sherrick (BW)
Highlights: Jeremiah Palmer and Jacob Sherrick both had two hits. Sherrick had a double.
Varsity record: Brandywine 2-0
SOCCER
COLOMA 7, BUCHANAN 2
At Buchanan
Halftime Score
Coloma 2, Buchanan 1
Buchanan Goals
Evyn Pruett 2
Shots on Goal
Coloma 32
Buchanan 13
Varsity record: Buchanan 1-1