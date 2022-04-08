Daily Data: Saturday, April 9

SOFTBALL

BRANDYWINE 12, COLOMA 7

At Niles

Coloma            020      112      1 – 7 8 1

Brandywine    324      030      x – 12 18 0

Haley Scott (W); Brielle Hicks (L), Madealyn Hicks (4)

2B: B. Hicks (C), Taylor Brown (C), Kadance Brumitt (BW), Chloe Parker (BW) 2, Scott (BW)

Highlights: Haley Scott was 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Chloe Parker was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles.

 

BASEBALL

BRANDYWINE 10-7, COLOMA 0-2

At Niles

First Game

Coloma            000      00 – 0 0 3

Brandywine     020      53 – 10 10 0

Owen Hulett (W)

2B: Hulett (BW), Carson Knapp (BW), Jeremiah Palmer (BW), Jacob Sherrick (BW)

Highlights: Owen Hulett tosses a no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Jeremiah Palmer, Hulett and Jacob Sherrick all had two hits. Sherrick drove in four runs.

 

Second Game

Coloma            110 – 2 2 1

Brandywine     034 – 7 5 2

James Barnes (W)

2B: Jacob Sherrick (BW)

Highlights: Jeremiah Palmer and Jacob Sherrick both had two hits. Sherrick had a double.

Varsity record: Brandywine 2-0

 

SOCCER

COLOMA 7, BUCHANAN 2

At Buchanan

Halftime Score

Coloma 2, Buchanan 1

 

Buchanan Goals

Evyn Pruett 2

 

Shots on Goal

Coloma 32

Buchanan 13

Varsity record: Buchanan 1-1

 

