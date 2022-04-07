Daily Data: Friday, April 8

BASEBALL

NILES 1, BUCHANAN 11

At Buchanan

First Game

Niles 100 000 – 1 1 3

Buchanan 240 203 – 11 8 0

Matthew Hoover (W); Drew Racht (L), Brian Gonzalez (4)

2B: Murphy Wegner (BU) 2

Highlights: Murphy Wegner had three hits, including a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for the Bucks, who also got three hits from Matthew Hoover, who drove in four runs. Hoover struck out 13 in picking up the victory.

Second Game

(Suspended in bottom of the third)

Niles 020 – 2 5 1

Buchanan 003 – 3 4 0

Gage Vota (N); Macoy West (BU)

2B: Talon Brawley (N), Sam Rucker (N), Nick Finn (BU), West (BU)

Varsity records: Niles 0-1, Buchanan 2-0

SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 7-8, NILES 4-7

At Buchanan

First Game

Niles 400 000 0 – 4 6 1

Buchanan 000 021 4 – 7 8 0

Camille Lozmack (W); Mya Syson (L)

2B: Kamille Lemon (BU), Ashlynn Wilken (N), Haylea Wilken (N)

HR: Hannah Tompkins (BU)

Highlights: Hannah Tompkins had a three-run walk-off home run to rally Buchanan past Niles. Camille Lozmack and Hannah Herman both had two hits for Buchanan. Haylea Wilken had two hits, including a double for Niles. Ashlynn Wilken also doubled for the Vikings.

Second Game

Niles 003 030 1 – 7 15 0

Buchanan 501 200 x – 8 7 1

Hailee Kara (W); Haylea Wilken (L)

2B: Chloe Hargreaves (N), Haylea Wilken (N) 2; Sage Pruett (BU), Kara (BU), Hannah Tompkins (BU)

3B: Mya Syson (N)

HR: Pruett (BU), Herman (BU)

Varsity records: Niles 0-2, Buchanan 3-0

Highlights: Sage Pruett had a double, a home run and four RBIs to lead Buchanan, which also got a home run from Hannah Herman. Hallie Kara had a double and struck out five in earning the win in the circle for the Bucks. Mya Syson had two hits, including a triple for Niles. Haylea Wilken had a pair of doubles.

TRACK & FIELD

BRIDGMAN INVITATIONAL

At Bridgman

BOYS

Team standings: 1. Buchanan 136; 2. Bridgman 126; 3. Coloma 76; 4. Eau Claire 74; 5. River Valley 47; 6. Brandywine 40; 7. Lake Michigan Catholic 24

High Jump: 1. Brady Thompson (BUCH) 5-10; 2. Karmelo Taylor (EC) 5-8; 3. Nathan Poll (LMC) 5-6; 4. Brian Proud (BUCH) 5-4; 5. (tie) Wade Haskins (BRID) and Bradley Mills (LMC) 5-4; 7. Tavarius Roseburgh (EC) 5-2; 8. Dillon Oatsvall (BUCH) 5-0.

Long Jump: 1. Cobie Bonds (COL) 18-5; 2. Brady Thompson (BUCH) 18-1; 3. Reid Haskins (BRID) 18-0; 4. Damarion Travis (EC) 17-10; 5. Kaeden Lies (BRID) 17-7; 6. Brian Proud (BUCH) 17-3.50; 7. Preston Parker (COL) 17-2; 8. Jeremiah Starnes (RV) 16-10.

100: 1. Landon Baskin (EC) 12.18; 2. Reid Haskins (BRID) 12.37; 3. Damarion Travis (EC) 12.48; 4. David Twum (BUCH) 12.51; 5. Karmelo Taylor (EC) 12.68; 6. Kaeden Lies (BRID) 13.01; 7. Wade Haskins (BRID) 13.06; 8. Grant Schumm (RV) 13.25.

200: David Twum (BUCH); 2. Landon Baskin (EC) 25.50; 3. Fletcher Todd (COL) 26.34; 4. Braiden Brooks (RV) 26.92; 5. Grant Schumm (RV) 27.47; 6. Logan Milius (BRID) 27.49; 7. Riley Davis (COL) 27.64; 8. Nick Green (BRAN) 28.00.

400: 1. Fletcher Todd (COL) 56.28; 2. Clark Smith (BRID) 56.86; 3. Jeremiah Smith (RV) 58.24; 4. Ethan Williams (BRID) 59.80; 5. Kevin Roberts (BRAN) 1:00.72; 6. Bradley Mills (LMC) 1:01.66; 7. Luke Sherwood (BUCH); 8. Jacob Robles (BUCH) 1:02.75.

800: 1. Walker Barz (BUCH) 2:16.21; 2. John Sanderson (BRID) 2:18.31; 3. Andrew Mabry (BRID) 2:19.53; 4. Angel Guzman-Valle (EC); 5. Britain Philip (BUCH) 2:19.94; 6. Ignacio Ayesa (RV) 2:19.94; 7. Jaxon Seddon (BUCH) 2:22.93; 8. Adam Slavens (RV) 2:27.66.

1,600: 1. Boden Genovese (COL) 4:37.78; 2. Walker Barz (BUCH) 4:59.70; 3. John Sanderson (BRID) 5:11.87; 4. Ryan Blankenship (EC) 5:13.22; 5. Eddy Granados (COL) 5:17.80; 6. Adam Slavens (RV) 5:19.18; 7. Owen McLoughlin (LMC) 5:19.19; 8. Colton Dubuque (BRID) 5:39.43.

3,200: 1. Walker Barz (BUCH) 11:00.92; 2. Eddy Granados (COL) 11:19.33; 3. Owen McLoughlin (LMC) 11:54.42; 4. Matt DeMeulenaure (BRID) 12:16.88; 5. Austin York (RV) 12:32.12; 6. Robert Hartz (BRAN) 12:33.37; 7. Delray Williams (COL) 13:48.44.

110 Hurdles: 1. Jake McCubbin (BRAN) 20.09; 2. Rowan Kile (BUCH) 20.54; 3. Gavin Schoff (BRAN) 20.78; 4. Nolan Staniszwski (BRID) 20.95; 5. Tyler Schmidtke (BRID) 21.80; 6. Dillon Oatsvall (BUCH) 23.00; 7. Nick Rumsa (BRID) 23.38; 8. Landon Kitchell (COL) 23.78.

300 Hurdles: 1. Britain Philip (BUCH) 47.26; 2. Gavin Schoff (BRAN) 48.90; 3. Nolan Staniszwski (BRID) 49.91; 4. Tyler Schmidtke (BRID) 51.63; 5. Rowan Kile (BUCH) 52.24; 6. Nick Rumsa (BRID) 55.19; 7. Carter Brunke (BRID) 59.29; 8. Brody Severin (EC) 1:01.91.

400 Relay: 1. Eau Claire (Landon Baskin, Karmelo Taylor, Tavarius Roseburgh, Damarion Travis) 47.19; 2. Buchanan (Brady Thompson, Jackson Starnes, Jacob Robles, David Twum) 48.24; 3. Bridgman (Tim Pham, Kaeden Lies, Christian Dinges, Reid Haskins) 48.26; 4. Brandywine (Jake McCubbin, Kevin Roberts, Jesus Salgado, Robert Whiting Jr.) 50.37; 5. Coloma (Cobie Bonds, Cole Hartmann, Preston Parker, Riley Davis) 50.99; 6. River Valley (Braiden Brooks, Grant Schumm, Jaren Christ, Leeland Holihan) 51:68.

800 Relay: 1. Buchanan (Brady Thompson, Dillon Oatsvall, Jackson Starnes, Davis Twum) 1:39.08; 2. Bridgman (Jonathon Cabrera, Clark Smith, Christian Dinges, Ethan Williams) 1:39.56; 3. Coloma (Fletcher Todd, Jaime Rocha, Preston Parker, Riley Davis) 1:43.93; 4. Eau Claire (Keylon Delaney, Deshum Holmes, Angel Guzman-Valle, Donovan Frazier) 1:44.30; 5. River Valley (Braiden Brooks, Jaren Christ, Ignacio Ayesa, Jeremiah Smith) 1:44.92; 6. Brandywine (Robert Whiting Jr., Jesus Salgado, Jake McCubbin, Kevin Roberts) 1:46.38.

1,600 Relay: 1. Buchanan (Jaxon Seddon, Jackson Starnes, Luke Sherwood, Britain Philip) 3:53.33; 2. Bridgman (Jonathon Cabrera, Andrew Mabry, Clark Smith, Ethan Williams) 3:53.83; 3. Coloma (Raffe Wittig, Boden Genovese, Fletcher Todd, Jaime Rocha) 3:58.17; 4. River Valley (Ignacio Ayesa, Braiden Brooks, Jaren Christ, Jeremiah Smith) 4:06.71; 5. Eau Claire (Aidan Fisher, Ryan Blankenship, Angel Guzman-Valle, Landon Baskin) 4:09.75; 6. Lake Michigan Catholic (Bradley Mills, Ronan Marsh, Nathan Poll, Owen McLoughlin) 4:19.70; 7. Brandywine (Kaiden Rieth, Jake McCubbin, Micah Colby, Kevin Roberts) 4:32.23.

3,200 Relay: 1. River Valley (Ignacio Ayesa, Ryan Driscoll, Austin York, Adam Slavens) 9:26.55; 2. Bridgman (John Sanderson, Andrew Mabry, Matt DeMeulenaure, William Rodriquez) 9:32.44; 3. Coloma (Boden Genovese, Delray Williams, Aiden Cripe, Eddy Granados) 9:50.99; 4. Buchanan (Jaxon Seddon, Coy Weinberg, Luke Sherwood, Walker Barz) 9:52.79; 5. Eau Claire (Ryan Blankenship, Angel Guzman-Valle, Aidan Fisher, Brody Severin) 10:07.43; 6. Lake Michigan Catholic (Bradley Mills, Joshton Szczepanski, Ronan Marsh, Owen McLoughlin) 10:09.39; 7. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Jacob Rydwelski, Robert Hartz, Zachary King) 10:38.73.

GIRLS

Team standings: 1. Coloma 112; 2. (tie Buchanan and Bridgman 107; 4. Lake Michigan Catholic 70; 5. Brandywine 57; 6. River Valley 15; 7. Eau Claire 14

High Jump: 1. Adeline Gill (BRAN) 4-6; 2. Ava Starbuck (BRID) 4-4; 3. Hazel Hysell (LMC) 4-4; 4. Javen Graves (BRID) 4-2.

Long Jump: 1. Martasia Chambers (COL) 14-5; 2. Lauren Strefling (BUCH) 13-3; 3. McKinleigh Kraemer (COL) 13-0; 4. Abigail Schrauben (LMC) 12-4; 5. Maggie Griffiths (BRID) 12-3.50; 6. Miley Young (BRAN) 11-3; 7. Jazell Mitchel (EC) 10-7.50; 8. De’Niya Travis (EC) 10-5.50.

100: 1. Martasia Chambers (COL) 13.85; 2. Audrey Lietz (BUCH) 14.37; 3. Allison Fedore (BRAN) 14.46; 4. Brandy Starling (COL) 14.65; 5. De’Niya Travis (EC) 14.90; 6. Shauntie Cobbs (COL) 14.93; 7. Javen Graves (BRID) 15.14; 8. Aravah Davis (COL) 15.24.

200: 1. Martasia Chambers (COL) 29.28; 2. Audrey Lietz (BUCH) 29.55; 3. Rachel Kalamaros (LMC) 30.94; 4. Allison Fedore (BRAN) 31.25; 5. Brandy Starling (COL) 31.59; 6. Lauren Streefling (BUCH) 32.37; 7. Arayah Davis (COL) 32.73; 8. Katelyn Ailes (BUCH) 32.91.

400: 1. Maggie Griffiths (BRID) 1:07.85; 2. Rachel Kalamaros (LMC) 1:09.75; 3. Emily Howell (BRID) 1:10.71; 4. Hazel Hysell (LMC) 1:13.73; 5. Camryn Brown (COL) 1:14.06; 6. McKinleigh Kraemer (COL) 1:16.41; 7. Maddix Roberts (BUCH) 1:20.17; 8. Sydney Greaves (BUCH) 1:20.75.

800: 1. Ava Genovese (COL) 2:37.13; 2. Madeline Young (BUCH) 2:45.55; 3. Jane Kaspar (BRID) 2:54.49; 4. Ashley Strefling (RV) 2:55.07; 5. Abigail Schrauben (LMC) 2:58.82; 6. Sydney Greaves (BUCH) 3:02.20; 7. Jill Kaspar (BRID) 3:02.82; 7. Maddix Roberts (BUCH) 3:05.43.

1,600: 1. Ava Genovese (COL) 5:44.82; 2. Madeline Young (BUCH) 5:55.21; 3. Allison Glendening (LMC) 5:56.31; 4. Camryn Brown (COL) 6:18.92; 5. Emma Miller (BUCH) 6:25.67; 6. Allison Lauri (BRAN) 6:46.97; 7. Isabelle Schrauben (LMC) 7:00.92; 8. Summer Fast (BRID) 7:03.02.

3,200: 1. Ava Genovese (COL) 12:21.95; 2. Allison Glendening (LMC) 12:42.67; 3. Emma Miller (BUCH) 13:33.90; 4. Camryn Brown (COL) 13:46.92; 5. Allison Lauri (BRAN) 14:14.30; 6. Summer Fast (BRID) 15:02.57; 7. Hannah Hysell (LMC) 15:23.13.

100 Hurdles: 1. Kylie Ott (BRID) 19.78; 2. Adeline Gill (BRAN) 22.27; 3. Ava Graham (BUCH) 23.93; 4. Zoe Griggs (BUCH) 23.95.

300 Hurdles: 1. Kylie Ott (BRID) 57.40; 2. Sophie Fenech (BRID) 1:01.12; 3. Adeline Gill (BRAN) 1:03.10; 4. Ava Graham (BUCH) 1:03.60.

400 Relay: 1. Coloma (Brandy Starling, Shauntie Cobbs, McKinleigh Kraemer, Arayah Davis) 58.16; 2. Buchanan (Audrey Lietz, Ava Graham, Katelyn Ailes, Lauren Strefling) 58.34; 3. Bridgman (Javen Graves, Mallorie Griffiths, Eve Kirby, Kylie Ott) 59.28; 4. Eau Claire (De’Niya Travis, Vanessa Benson, Ja’miyah Beene, Maurianna Williams) 1:02.60; 5. River Valley (Autumn Ackerman, Katherine Dinges, Aitana Acea, Ashlynn Herbst) 1:03.83.

800 Relay: 1. Bridgman (Maggie Griffiths, Mallorie Griffiths, Jane Kaspar, Emily Howell) 1:58.72; 2. Buchanan (Audrey Lietz, Katelyn Ailes, Sydney Greaves, Lauren Strefling) 2:03.97; 3. Brandywine (Allison Fedore, Jaelyn Franks, Ericka Bergenham, Miley Young) 2:05.41; 4. River Valley (Rylee Rogers, Ashlynn Herbst, Aitana Acea, Ashley Strefling) 2:09.72; 5. Eau Claire (Denisse Martinez-Vanegas, Maurianna Williams, Ja’miyah Beene, Lana Stocksdale-Carlson) 2:17.34.

1,600 Relay: 1. Bridgman (Maggie Griffiths, Mallorie Griffiths, Emily Howell, Jane Kaspar) 4:49.30; 2. Lake Michigan Catholic (Abigail Schrauben, Isabelle Schrauben, Hazel Hysell, Rachel Kalamaros) 5:00.10; 3. Buchanan (Maddix Roberts, Joy Kaltenbach, Emma Miller, Madeline Young) 5:06.11; 4. Coloma (Ava Genovese, Camryn Brown, Brandy Starling, McKinleigh Kraemer) 5:08.29; 5. River Valley (Rylee Rogers, Ashlynn Herbst, Aitana Acea, Ashley Strefling) 5:16.56; 6. Brandywine (Isabela Cano-Strahla, Olivia Laurita, Lexi Troup, Steffany Cruz) 5:56.80.

3,200 Relay: 1. Lake Michigan Catholic (Allison Glendening, Isabelle Schrauben, Abigail Schrauben, Rachel Kalamaros) 11:36.59; 2. Buchanan (Sydney Greaves, Maddix Roberts, Eleanor Young, Madeline Young) 11:44.23; 3. Bridgman (Emily Howell, Jill Kaspar, Jane Kaspar, Summer Fast) 12:04.33; 4. Brandywine (Isabela Cano-Strahla, Allison Lauri, Olivia Lauri, Lexi Troup) 13:53.44