Berrien County Sheriff’s investigating inmate death

ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male inmate that occurred at the Berrien County Jail at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nicholas Alan Jaeger. 35, of Benton Harbor, was being housed in the male receiving area, was found unresponsive. Jail deputies and medical staff rendered first aid and CPR until paramedics from Medic One Ambulance arrived.

All efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful.

The Michigan State Police have been requested to conduct an investigation into the death in coordination with the WMed Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further information is available at this time.