Union man injured in Porter Township ORV accident

CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle personal injury accident in Porter Township Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to investigate a crash at 7:20 p.m. in the median between Sunset Boulevard and Wayne Street, according to a release.

Initial investigation shows that Union resident Chad Bowman, 49, was in the median between the roadways, operating an off-road vehicle. Bowman attempted to make a sharp U-turn causing him to lose control of his vehicle and overturn it. Bowman was evaluated on scene by SEPSA emergency medical personnel and transported to South Bend Memorial hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle, Steven Russel, 55, of Elkhart, Indiana, refused to be seen by emergency medical personnel. Seat belts were worn at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.

Assisting agencies in this crash were Porter Township Fire Department and SEPSA Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.