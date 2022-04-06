Roundup: Buchanan swept past River Valley in opener

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan baseball and softball teams were finally able to get on the field and kick off the 2022 season Tuesday afternoon.

After having games postponed last week due to weather, the Bucks headed to Three Oaks to face River Valley in non-conference play.

The Buchanan softball team defeated the Mustangs 14-2 in the first game and was leading 8-0 in the nightcap when the game was suspended due to darkness. The Bucks’ baseball team defeated River Valley 16-5 in a single game.

Buchanan softball

The Bucks banged out 20 hits in scoring 14 runs in the opening game. Buchanan (1-0) also got solid pitching from Hailee Kara.

Alea Fisher had four hits, including a double and a home run, while Hannah Herman and Sage Pruett finished with three hits. Herman had a pair of doubles and a triple, and Pruett finished with a double.

Kara, Hannah Tompkins, Kamille Lemon and Alyvia Hickok all finished with two hits apiece. Kara and Hickok both doubled, while Herman and Tompkins had a triple.

Kara allowed six hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

“Great to get out and play Buchanan softball tonight,” said Buchanan Coach Rachel Carlson. “We hit the ball hard and our pitchers threw well. We had great positive talk in the dugout also. We definitely have things we need to work on. We will get to work on the little things as we continue to face our coming opponents.”

Camille Lozmack, Fisher, Herman and Kara all had two hits in the second game. Lozmack had a triple and Herman a home run.

Lozmack allowed one hit with two strikeouts through four innings.

Buchanan hosts Niles Thursday in a non-league doubleheader.

Buchanan baseball

After giving up a run in the first, Buchanan exploded for seven runs in the third inning to take control against River Valley.

The Bucks (1-0) would score two in the fourth, five in the fifth and two in the sixth to account for their scoring. River Valley scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend the game.

Murphy Wegner went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while Cade Preissing had a three-run home run in the third inning to erase the early deficit.

Nick Finn drove in three runs and Matthew Hoover added a pair of hits.

Drew Glavin tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

The Bucks host Niles Thursday.