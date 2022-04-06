Bobcats 2-0 after sweep of Loy Norrix

KALAMAZOO — Visiting Brandywine improved to 2-0 with an 8-0 non-conference girls tennis victory over Loy Norrix Tuesday afternoon.

The Bobcats won all eight flights in straight sets.

The most competitive match of the afternoon was at No. 1 singles, where the Bobcats’ Jessica Williams defeated Audrey Buck 7-5 and 6-3. In doubles action, the closest match was Brandywine’s No. 3 team of Chloe Sidenbender and Dani Holden’s 6-4 and 6-2 win over Annalise Ransor and Lucy Langerveld at No. 3.

The Bobcats are scheduled to return to the court next Wednesday when they travel to Buchanan for their BCS Athletic Conference opener.