Niles track teams swept by Vicksburg

VICKSBURG — Host Vicksburg opened its season and Wolverine Conference schedule with a sweep of Niles Tuesday afternoon.

The Niles boys team lost to the Bulldogs 87-50, while the girls team was defeated 81-52.

Julian Means-Flewellen was a three-time winning for the Vikings as he captured the 100 and 200 meters with times of 12.32 and 24.80, respectively. He also was a member of the Niles 800-meter relay team that posted a time of 1:46.04. Also on that squad were Antwone Whitelow, Ayden McCarey and Peyton Gordon.

McCarey picked up a second win as he took first-place in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 17.98.

Kierstyn Thompson had a pair of wins to lead the girls team. She captured both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters with times of 6:13.27 and 14:36.73, respectively.

Elle Ruiz-Grant was also a double winner for the Vikings. She took first-place in the shot put (29-9) and discus (99-5). Marika Ruppart won the high jump with a height of 4-10. Stella Hover had the other first-place finish for Niles as she won the pole vault with a height of 7-feet.