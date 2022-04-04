Dowagiac woman sentenced for having gun in passenger seat during traffic stop

Tina Laraby, 32, of East Railroad in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for three served and $1,738. She pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for three days served and $300 in fines and costs.

The felonious assault incident occurred Jan. 29, 2021, in Dowagiac when she pointed a gun at another person during an argument, while the firearm incident occurred Oct. 31, 2020, in Dowagiac when police stopped her for speeding and saw a loaded handgun on the seat of the car.

“These are your first criminal convictions of any kind, I don’t know why you are starting to play with guns,” the judge said. “I hope you appreciate that if you want to play with guns, it will be a mandatory prison sentence. You need to make better choices with your boyfriends. If they bring a weapon into the home, you have to tell them the weapons need to be gone.”