Easter Bunny to return to Dowagiac at 21st annual Easter Eggstravaganza

DOWAGIAC — Hippity hoppity, Easter’s on its way.

The Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, Department of Public Services and Lifestyle Nutrition will host the 21st annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at City Hall Park, 241 S. Front St.

Attendees may visit with the Easter Bunny, play games and create sidewalk chalk art, and participate in a bunny costume contest at 11:30 a.m. At noon, children ages 2-10 can participate in the Easter egg hunt.

After the event was canceled in 2020 and altered in 2021, Chamber of Commerce President Kris Soenen said she is looking forward to the return of the event.

“We are excited to welcome the Easter Bunny back to Dowagiac,” Soenen said. “Families will be able to visit personally with the Easter Bunny again.”

Chairing this year’s event is Angela Johnson, of Lifestyle Nutrition. Johnson said for the costume contest, children can dress festively and creatively, and three prizes will be awarded: Best Overall, Most Colorful and Most Original.

Easter Eggstravaganza has been underwritten by corporate sponsors Dowagiac Family Dentistry, Deck the Halls, Eckman Chiropractic Clinic, Honor Credit Union, Sandy and Rachel’s Medical Massage, Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria and Who Knew Consignment.

Events are open to the public free of charge. In case of severe weather, the celebration will be moved to the following Saturday, April 16. For information in case of severe weather, call the Chamber office at (269) 782-8212.