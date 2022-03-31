South Haven’s Woodall signs with SMC wrestling

DOWAGIAC — Ray Woodall, of South Haven High School, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to wrestle for Southwestern Michigan College Coach Todd Hesson.

While at South Haven, Woodall compiled 150-37 career record, qualifying for the state meet all four years and placing in the top five twice.

“Ray is a very technical wrestler and I look forward to seeing him continue to develop at the next level,” said South Haven Coach Brad Adamson.

Hesson likes having a veteran wrestler who has excelled at the state level.

“Ray is a well-experienced wrestler, a four-time state qualifier, two-time state placer and is excited about wrestling in college,” he said.