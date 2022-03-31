Raymond Louis Massey II, of Niles

Raymond Louis Massey II, 36, of Niles, moved to Heaven Monday, March 14, 2022, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began June 8, 1985, in Gary, Indiana, the oldest of four children born to Raymond and Venita Massey. He grew up in and was dedicated to Cassopolis, Michigan. He married Tricia Lynn Samys Feb. 2, 2011, in Niles, Michigan.

Raymond gave his life to the Lord at an early age and had plans to attend Charis Bible College in the fall of 2022. He just enjoyed life. His smile and robust laugh lit up whatever room he was in.

Raymond was a wonderful husband and an amazing and present father. He sang in the choir at church and declared himself to be the best tenor. Raymond dearly loved and was thankful for his opportunity to serve alongside his colleagues at EDUStaff.

Raymond will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Tricia Massey; three children, Olivia Massey, Raymond Massey III, Morris Massey, and one on the way; his parents, Raymond and Venita Massey; three siblings, Elyse (Marvin) Henderson, Justin Massey, and Desirae (Bretho) Danzy; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Raymond be made to the family for the future support of his children.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. The family requests that everyone share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com, to aid in the remembrance of Ray’s life.