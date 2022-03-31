ON THE HUNT: Find an Easter egg hunt or bunny visit nearby

The Easter Bunny will be hopping through southwest Michigan, hiding Easter eggs at various community spaces. Find out where you can participate in these holiday traditions below.

April 9

VANDALIA — Cass County Parks and Recreation will host a “Spring egg-stravaganza” at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park, 15122 Monkey Run St., Vandalia, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The hunt will be divided into two age groups with ages 2 to 4 beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. and ages 5 to 10 beginning around 1:30 p.m. Other activities will include an inflatable slide, face painting, crafts, wagon rides, and a bonfire. Guests will also get to visit the Easter Bunny. For more information, call the parks department at (269) 445-4456. Admission is $2 per person or one canned good per person.

NILES — The Niles Service League will host an Easter Egg hunt at Pepper Martin Park, 2401 Lone Elm Dr., in Howard Township. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, and the Easter egg hunt will begin at noon.

BUCHANAN — Buchanan Church of the Nazarene, 704 W. Front St., will host an Easter egg hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m. April 9. The event is free to attend.

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, Department of Public Safety and Lifestyle Nutrition will host an Easter Eggstravaganza from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Saturday, April 9 at City Hall Park, 241 S. Front St. Attendees can visit with the Easter Bunny, play games and create sidewalk chalk art, and participate in a bunny costume contest at 11:30 a.m. At noon, children ages 2-10 can participate in an Easter egg hunt.

April 16