David Orson Lolmaugh, Sr., of Buchanan

David Orson Lolmaugh, Sr., 85, of Buchanan, MI, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born Jan. 30, 1937, in Buchanan, to the late Dora and Melvin Lolmaugh. David was a U.S. Navy Veteran. On July 3, 1957, David married Genevieve Marsh in Buchanan. He worked for the Berrien County Road Commission and volunteered at Buchanan Twp. Fire Department for 10 years. He was a member of the Buchanan American Legion Post 51.

David is survived by his wife of 64 years, Genevieve; daughters, Christine (Steve) Hensler, Lisa (Andy) Meredith; son, David (Deanna) O. Lolmaugh, Jr.; and six grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dora and Melvin; sisters, Donna Rose, Judy Duis, and Clara Ward.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held by the family at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Faith Victory Church, 13369 Main St., Buchanan, MI 49107, with Pastor David Mitchell officiating. Burial will be held at Galien Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of David may be made to Faith Victory Church or to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.