David Kenneth Matthews, of Niles

David Kenneth Matthews, 69, a Niles native residing in Murfreesboro Tennessee, died at his residence on March 8, 2022, following a sudden illness.

David was the son of the late Lawrence B. and Judy Bates Matthews. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, George Matthews and sister, Boots Dokey.

David is survived by three children, David L. (Dana) Matthews of Edwardsburg, Heather (Bobby) Simpson of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Kenneth Matthews of Woodbury, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Cecilia, Julia, and Zachary Matthews; three sisters, Carmen “Trinket” (Jim) Smith, Cindy (Phillip) Seitenstich, and Sharon Matthews; and several nieces and nephews.

David had many hobbies. He was an avid fisherman, deer hunter and collector of various memorabilia. He enjoyed fellowship with his friends while riding his Harley, and volunteered at his church.

A visitation and cremation has taken place in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Friends and family may gather at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles, at 3 p.m. on Friday April 8, 2022, for a final goodbye and the interment of ashes. A potluck dinner will follow the burial at Michiana Christian Camp located at 7383 Steinbauer Rd. Niles, MI 49120. Friends and family may bring a dish to share, memories to share, and pictures to share.