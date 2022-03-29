Thomas signs with SMC basketball

DOWAGIAC — Cameron Thomas, of Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills, Illinois, has signed a National Junior College letter of intent to play women’s Southwestern Michigan College Coach Jeanine Wasielewski.

“The Hillcrest family is extremely proud of Cameron for her accomplishments,” said Hillcrest Head Coach Ed Schodrof. “She has added a positive energy to our program for the past two seasons, exemplifying leadership through her actions and a joyful spirit. Southwestern Michigan has added a winner to their roster and we are happy for her entire family. As she has proven in her time at Hillcrest, she will walk right into a program and serve as a catalyst for everything that is right in the best of us. We look forward to seeing her grow as she moves forward into great heights.”

Thomas joins Charlee Balcom, of Constantine; Amara Palmer and Kamryn Patterson, of Niles; Ariana Lemons, of Michigan City; Alysa Adamczyk, of Brandywine; Nadia Collins, of New Buffalo; and Khashya McCoy, of Hartford, on the women’s basketball roster.

“We are thrilled that Cameron has chosen to continue her academics and basketball career as a Roadrunner here at SMC,” Wasielewski said. “Cam is an exceptional student and will begin her coursework in general studies in the coming fall semester. As a shooting guard, she can score slashing to the basket, pulling up at mid-range, and shooting it from deep. She is a fierce competitor and will be an impact player in our fast-paced, transition style of play. Cam competed in the tough South Suburban Conference in Chicago, led her team to a 3A regional championship, and dropped a career high 36 points in a 62-60 win over Richards High School. With her length and athleticism, our fans will see an exciting scorer and defender on the court.”