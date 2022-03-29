Four injured in Milton Township crash

CASS COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash on US-12 near Gumwood Road has resulted in four injuries, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene in Milton Township at approximately 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. The initial investigation found that Jonney-Miranda Barger, 38, was preparing to turn into a driveway on US-12 when she was rear-ended by Jessica Goorhouse, 37, of Osceola, Ind. Both Goorhouse and Barger had their minor daughters for passengers.

SMCAS Ambulance transported Barger and her daughter to South Bend Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Goorhouse and her daughter were also injured, but declined to be transported by ambulance and were released at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor of the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.