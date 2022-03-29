All-Southwest 10 wrestling team named

CASSOPOLIS — Runner-up White Pigeon dominated the All-Southwest 10 Conference wrestling team, which was announced recently.

The Chiefs had five individual champions, who all earned first-team all-conference honors. Southwest 10 champion Decatur had three individual champions — Andrew Confer (140), Gavin Boodt (189) and Dart Avery (130), while Hartford had a pair of champions.

Travis Marsh, of Marcellus, was first-team at 171 pounds.

Cassopolis did not have an individual champion, but Darnell Rimpson (130) and Jaren Waldschmidt (160) earned honorable mention all-conference.

All-Southwest 10

First Team

103: Mazzy Lambert, White Pigeon; 112: Ernesto Rodarte, Hartford; 119: Jonathan Nieva, Bangor; 125: Austin Birner, Bangor; 130: Dart Avery, Decatur; 135: Preston Delarye, White Pigeon; 140: Andrew Confer, Decatur; 145: Tim Dumont, Hartford; 152: Jack Davidson, White Pigeon; 160: Caleb Lane, White Pigeon; 171; Travis Marsh, Marcellus; 189: Gavin Boodt, Decatur; 215: Seth Miller, White Pigeon; 285: Noah Iobe, Mendon

Second Team

103: Noe Arreola, Hartford; 112: Thor Baker, Decatur; 119: Caleb King, Mendon; 125: Jacob Rooney, Comstock; 130: Fernando Munoz, Bangor; 135: Giovanni Benavides, Decatur; 140: Braeden Birkhead, Hartford; 145: Carson Shugars, Decatur; 152: Chaseton Wyckoff, Centreville; 160: Braylen Wyckoff, Centrevillel 171: Zachary Wiggins, Decatur; 189: Henry Beelen, Bangor; 215: Jaylen Claxton, Comstock; 285: Zach Jayes, Bangor

Honorable Mendon

103: Michael Prieto, Decatur; 112: Carter Becraft, White Pigeon; 119: Roman Rodarte, Hartford; 125: Brett Clauser, Decatur, Alex Saldana, Hartford; 130: Nate Vergauwen, Mendon, Darnell Rimpson, Cassopolis; 135: Lucas Page, Bangor, Mason Garner, Hartford; 140: Thai Pratel, Centreville, Evan Rudloff, White Pigeon; 145: Cole Jackson, White Pigeon, Marcus Hodges, Mendon; 152: Bryce Reyna, Decatur, Wyatt Maggert, Marcellus; 160: Jaren Waldschmidt, Cassopolis, James Smith, Marcellus; 171: Mason Meach, Comstock, Douglas Wood, Centreville; 189: Govani Perez, Hartford, Luke Gropp, White Pigeon; 215: Aidan Monsivaes, Centreville, Joey Dennis, Mendon; 285: Stephos Georgiou, Bloomingdale, Tanner Shugars, Decatur