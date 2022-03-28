Rangers’ Goins, Jamison first-team All-Southwest 10

CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference runner-up Cassopolis had a pair of players named first-team all-league.

Davion Goins and Daishean Jamison, who helped lead the Rangers to a second-place finish behind Centreville, were named first-team all-conference along with the Bulldogs’ Mason Lemings and Tyler Swanwick.

Comstock, which finished third in the final standings, had Josh Allan and Israel Patterson named first-team. Also on the squad are Hartford’s Kaden Johnson and White Pigeon’s Chris Jackson.

Daeton Gillam was a second-team pick for Cassopolis, while R.J. Drews and Logan Pflug were honorable mention picks.

Decatur’s Matthew Allet and Jesse Baushke were second-team selections, while Landon Fisher and Parker Smith were on the honorable mention portion of the team. Marcellus had Parker Adams and Wyatt Haas earn honorable mention status.

All-Southwest 10

First Team

Davion Goins, Cassopolis

Daishean Jamison, Cassopolis

Mason Lemings, Centreville

Tyler Swanwick, Centreville

Josh Allan, Comstock

Israel Patterson, Comstock

Kaden Johnson, Hartford

Chris Jackson, White Pigeon

Second Team

Seneca Booker, Bloomingdale

Daeton Gillam, Cassopolis

Matt Swanwick, Centreville

Masson Mollohan, Comstock

Matthew Allet, Decatur

Jesse Baushke, Decatur

Dylan Carpenter, White Pigeon

Daniel Jackson, White Pigeon

Honorable Mention

Yrral Campbell, Bangor

Austin Amos, Drake Cross, Bloomingdale

R.J. Drews, Logan Pflug, Cassopolis

Harrison Gregory, Roman Robinson, Centreville

D.J. Howard, Amarion White, Comstock

Landon Fisher, Parker Smith, Decatur

Tanner Kinchen, Aaron Lopez-Robles, Hartford

Parker Adams, Wyatt Haas, Marcellus

Noah Roberts, Luke Schinker, Mendon

Todd Hollingsworth, Wes Roberts, White Pigeon