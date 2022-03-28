Rangers’ Goins, Jamison first-team All-Southwest 10
Published 1:12 pm Monday, March 28, 2022
CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference runner-up Cassopolis had a pair of players named first-team all-league.
Davion Goins and Daishean Jamison, who helped lead the Rangers to a second-place finish behind Centreville, were named first-team all-conference along with the Bulldogs’ Mason Lemings and Tyler Swanwick.
Comstock, which finished third in the final standings, had Josh Allan and Israel Patterson named first-team. Also on the squad are Hartford’s Kaden Johnson and White Pigeon’s Chris Jackson.
Daeton Gillam was a second-team pick for Cassopolis, while R.J. Drews and Logan Pflug were honorable mention picks.
Decatur’s Matthew Allet and Jesse Baushke were second-team selections, while Landon Fisher and Parker Smith were on the honorable mention portion of the team. Marcellus had Parker Adams and Wyatt Haas earn honorable mention status.
All-Southwest 10
First Team
Davion Goins, Cassopolis
Daishean Jamison, Cassopolis
Mason Lemings, Centreville
Tyler Swanwick, Centreville
Josh Allan, Comstock
Israel Patterson, Comstock
Kaden Johnson, Hartford
Chris Jackson, White Pigeon
Second Team
Seneca Booker, Bloomingdale
Daeton Gillam, Cassopolis
Matt Swanwick, Centreville
Masson Mollohan, Comstock
Matthew Allet, Decatur
Jesse Baushke, Decatur
Dylan Carpenter, White Pigeon
Daniel Jackson, White Pigeon
Honorable Mention
Yrral Campbell, Bangor
Austin Amos, Drake Cross, Bloomingdale
R.J. Drews, Logan Pflug, Cassopolis
Harrison Gregory, Roman Robinson, Centreville
D.J. Howard, Amarion White, Comstock
Landon Fisher, Parker Smith, Decatur
Tanner Kinchen, Aaron Lopez-Robles, Hartford
Parker Adams, Wyatt Haas, Marcellus
Noah Roberts, Luke Schinker, Mendon
Todd Hollingsworth, Wes Roberts, White Pigeon