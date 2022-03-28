Rangers’ Alford earns All-Southwest Michigan honors
Published 4:14 pm Monday, March 28, 2022
CASSOPOLIS — The reward for turning a season around comes in the form of postseason honors for the Cassopolis girls basketball team.
The Rangers, who were winless in 2020-21, improved to 12-9 this past season, including am 11-7 record in the Southwest 10 Conference, which was good for fourth place.
Atyanna Alford, who was in the top 10 in scoring in southwest Michigan this season with an average of 10.8 points per game, earned first-team All-Southwest 10 honors.
She was joined on the first team by Hartford’s Alexis Snodgrass and Descenya Rodarte; Bloomingdale’s Emma Allison and Allison Starbuck; Marcellus’ Emma Holmes, Mendon’s Ryley Mullin and Centreville’s Faith Edwards.
Snodgrass was selected as the team captain.
The Rangers’ Zaniya Dodd earned second-team All-Southwest 10, as did Decatur’s Leah Baushke and Marcellus’ Brooklyn Vantilburg. Honorable mention selections for the Rangers were Ella Smith and Jadin Wolfe. Also named to the honorable mention portion of the squad were Decatur’s Morgan Hall and Lauren Ogrin, along with Marcellus’ Allison Daugherty and Clare Flory.
All-Southwest Michigan
First Team
• Alexis Snodgrass, Hartford
Descenya Rodarte, Hartford
Emma Holmes, Marcellus
Ryley Mullin, Mendon
Emma Allison, Bloomingdale
Allison Starbuck, Bloomingdale
Atyanna Alford, Cassopolis
Faith Edwards, Centerville
• Denotes Captain
Second Team
Aquinnah Kelly, Bloomingdale
Zaniya Dodd, Cassopolis
Kyla Owens, Comstock
Leah Baushke, Decatur
Khashya McCoy, Hartford
Brooklyn Vantilburg, Marcellus
Aliva Stuart, Mendon
Honorable Mention
Alyssa Birner, Bangor
Andreya Robinson, Haley Westerhoff, Bloomingdale
Ella Smith, Jadin Wolfe, Cassooplis
Bella Kangas, Karissa Gest, Centreville
Li’Zariah Lewis, Deshanae Reed, Comstock
Morgan Hall, Lauren Ogrin, Decatur
Vanessa Delarosa, GillianKuehnle, Hartford
Allison Daugherty, Clare Flory, Marcellus
Makennah Mullin, Mendon
Rainie Atheron, Hayley Strawser, White Pigeon