Rangers’ Alford earns All-Southwest Michigan honors

CASSOPOLIS — The reward for turning a season around comes in the form of postseason honors for the Cassopolis girls basketball team.

The Rangers, who were winless in 2020-21, improved to 12-9 this past season, including am 11-7 record in the Southwest 10 Conference, which was good for fourth place.

Atyanna Alford, who was in the top 10 in scoring in southwest Michigan this season with an average of 10.8 points per game, earned first-team All-Southwest 10 honors.

She was joined on the first team by Hartford’s Alexis Snodgrass and Descenya Rodarte; Bloomingdale’s Emma Allison and Allison Starbuck; Marcellus’ Emma Holmes, Mendon’s Ryley Mullin and Centreville’s Faith Edwards.

Snodgrass was selected as the team captain.

The Rangers’ Zaniya Dodd earned second-team All-Southwest 10, as did Decatur’s Leah Baushke and Marcellus’ Brooklyn Vantilburg. Honorable mention selections for the Rangers were Ella Smith and Jadin Wolfe. Also named to the honorable mention portion of the squad were Decatur’s Morgan Hall and Lauren Ogrin, along with Marcellus’ Allison Daugherty and Clare Flory.

All-Southwest Michigan

First Team

• Alexis Snodgrass, Hartford

Descenya Rodarte, Hartford

Emma Holmes, Marcellus

Ryley Mullin, Mendon

Emma Allison, Bloomingdale

Allison Starbuck, Bloomingdale

Atyanna Alford, Cassopolis

Faith Edwards, Centerville

• Denotes Captain

Second Team

Aquinnah Kelly, Bloomingdale

Zaniya Dodd, Cassopolis

Kyla Owens, Comstock

Leah Baushke, Decatur

Khashya McCoy, Hartford

Brooklyn Vantilburg, Marcellus

Aliva Stuart, Mendon

Honorable Mention

Alyssa Birner, Bangor

Andreya Robinson, Haley Westerhoff, Bloomingdale

Ella Smith, Jadin Wolfe, Cassooplis

Bella Kangas, Karissa Gest, Centreville

Li’Zariah Lewis, Deshanae Reed, Comstock

Morgan Hall, Lauren Ogrin, Decatur

Vanessa Delarosa, GillianKuehnle, Hartford

Allison Daugherty, Clare Flory, Marcellus

Makennah Mullin, Mendon

Rainie Atheron, Hayley Strawser, White Pigeon