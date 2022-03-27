Brandywine edges Three Rivers to win season-opening tournament

NILES — It may have been the first week of spring, but the Brandywine girls tennis team was forced to move its season-opening tournament indoors due to snow.

The Bobcats, who were forced to forfeit at No. 1 singles and No. 4 doubles because players were still on spring break, edged Three Rivers 18-17 to win the Brandywine Indoor Tournament at Lakeland Athletic Club Saturday.

Paw Paw finished third with 11 points.

“Even though we were short-handed due to spring break, I thought we competed hard and had some players really step up to moving up in our lineup,” said Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita. “It was great for our players to finally get to play after a couple of weeks of practice. We have a lot of work to do, but thig group really works hard.”

Winning singles championships for the Bobcats, who are scheduled to return to the court Tuesday when they travel to Kalamazoo to face Loy Norrix, were Hannah Earles (No. 2), Mari Allen (No. 3) and Cortney Bates (No. 4).

Abbie Hubbard and Emma Hinsey were championships for Brandywine at No. 1 doubles, while Abagail Solloway and Hope Typer were champions at No. 3 doubles. Isabelle Sosnoski and Dani Holden finished runner-up at No. 2 doubles.

Three Rivers won flight championships with Abby Lemacks (No. 1 singles), Taylor Workman and Arabella Mangold (No, 2 doubles) and Lily Zabonick and Maggie Gose (No. 4 doubles).

Brandywine Indoor Tournament

At Lakeland Athletic Club

Team Scores

Brandywine 18, Three Rivers 17, Paw Paw 11

Brandywine Medalists

Champions

Hannah Earles, No. 2 singles

Mari Allen, No. 3 singles

Cortney Bates, No. 4 singles

Abbie Hubbard-Emma Hinsey, No. 1 doubles

Abagail Solloway-Hope Typer, No. 3 doubles

Runners-up

Isabelle Sosnoski-Dani Holden, No. 2 doubles