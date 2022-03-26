Five Bobcats earn BCS All-Red Division

NILES — Five Brandywine Bobcats were named first-team BCS Athletic Conference All-Red Division first team.

Earning all-division honors for the Red Division champion Bobcats were senior Carson Knapp, sophomore Jeramiah Palmer, sophomore Jamier Palmer, junior Michael Palmer and sophomore Nate Orr.

Buchanan senior Ryan Young was the lone Buchanan player named first team. He was, however, named the Red Division’s Most Valuable Player.

Also earning first-team honors were Berrien Springs’ James York, Byron Tate an Kole Blakso, along with South Haven’s Damon Jackson.

Buchanan’s Brady Thompson was joined by Berrien Springs’ Josiah Pittman and South Haven’s Ray Parks as honorable mention selections.

BCS All-Red Division

Carson Knapp, Brandywine

Jeramiah Palmer, Brandywine

James York, Berrien Springs

Byron Tate, Berrien Springs

• Ryan Young, Buchanan

Jamier Palmer, Brandywine

Michael Palmer, Brandywine

Nate Orr, Brandywine

Kole Blasko, Berrien Springs

Damon Jackson, South Haven

• Denotes MVP

Honorable Mention

Josiah Pittman, Berrien Springs

Brady Thompson, Buchanan

Ray Parks, South Haven