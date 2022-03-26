Five Bobcats earn BCS All-Red Division
Published 3:59 pm Saturday, March 26, 2022
NILES — Five Brandywine Bobcats were named first-team BCS Athletic Conference All-Red Division first team.
Earning all-division honors for the Red Division champion Bobcats were senior Carson Knapp, sophomore Jeramiah Palmer, sophomore Jamier Palmer, junior Michael Palmer and sophomore Nate Orr.
Buchanan senior Ryan Young was the lone Buchanan player named first team. He was, however, named the Red Division’s Most Valuable Player.
Also earning first-team honors were Berrien Springs’ James York, Byron Tate an Kole Blakso, along with South Haven’s Damon Jackson.
Buchanan’s Brady Thompson was joined by Berrien Springs’ Josiah Pittman and South Haven’s Ray Parks as honorable mention selections.
BCS All-Red Division
Carson Knapp, Brandywine
Jeramiah Palmer, Brandywine
James York, Berrien Springs
Byron Tate, Berrien Springs
• Ryan Young, Buchanan
Jamier Palmer, Brandywine
Michael Palmer, Brandywine
Nate Orr, Brandywine
Kole Blasko, Berrien Springs
Damon Jackson, South Haven
• Denotes MVP
Honorable Mention
Josiah Pittman, Berrien Springs
Brady Thompson, Buchanan
Ray Parks, South Haven