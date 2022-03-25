Robson’s Country Store to host pop-up market

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP — Local vendors will convene at a local meat market next weekend to sell their goods.

Robson’s Country Store, 11554 Pucker St., is hosting pop-up markets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and Saturday, April 16.

The markets will feature local businesses including Sticky Spoons Jams, N S Cosmetics, Market 2555, Cardinal Candle Company LLC and more. Robson’s Country Store will also be open during the market.

The country store – owned by Dale and Deanna Robson of Robson’s Farms – features USDA-certified pork and bacon from the farm as well as beef products from local farms, all of which is vacuum-sealed and stored in freezers for freshness. Sticky Spoons Jams — a jam, jelly and maple syrup business owned and operated by Dale and Deanna’s daughter-in-law and Navy veteran — is one of several local businesses with items featured inside the store.

“With the weather being what it’s been like, we haven’t had any good markets to participate in,” Akhigbe said. “I asked her if we could host a market featuring the businesses whose products she carries and she said yes. We then decided that if one is not enough, we’ll do two.”

According to Akhigbe, customers who spend $25 at a vendor will be entered to win a gift basket featuring items from each vendor.

“We’ll have a basket for April 2 and another basket for April 16, so customers will have two chances to win,” she said.

Akhigbe is looking forward to seeing customers again and encourages people to check out the country store and the local vendors.

“I look forward to talking with customers about flavors they enjoyed and what they’ve done with it,” she said. “People know that you can bake with some of our jams but you can also make drinks with them. For us it’s just talking to people. Being back face to face with our customers is key for us. … Come do some early Easter and Mother’s Day shopping and support local businesses.”