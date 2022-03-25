Roaderunners sign Hartford’s McCoy

DOWAGIAC — Khashya McCoy, of Hartford High School, has signed a National Junior College letter of intent to play women’s basketball for Southwestern Michigan College Women’s Coach Jeanine Wasielewski.

“I couldn’t be more proud or excited for Khashya to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level,” said Hartford Head Coach Jamin Olds. “Her work ethic and commitment to our program has been a major part of our success over the past three years. Not only are you getting a great basketball player, you are also getting a great student-athlete that I have enjoyed coaching the last three seasons.”

McCoy joins Charlee Balcom, of Constantine; Amara Palmer and Kamryn Patterson, of Niles; Ariana Lemons, of Michigan City; Alysa Adamczyk, of Brandywine; and Nadia Collins, of New Buffalo as the seventh member of the women’s basketball squad.

“The first thing to know about Khashya is the incredible drive she has to be a student-athlete at SMC,” Wasielewski said. “She is a strong student and will be pursuing a health services degree. On the court, she will bring a championship mindset to our program having played a leadership role on her Hartford team that won both a conference and district championship this past season. Khashya is an athletic defender and has a smooth jumper with range out to the 3-point line. She is a player with a lot of potential and a strong desire to improve her skill and basketball IQ. We are thrilled Khashya has chosen the Roadrunners.”