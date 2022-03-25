Eddies land pair on All-Wolverine basketball team

EDWARDSBURG —South Division champion Edwardsburg had seniors Jake Moore and Luke Stowasser earn first-team All-Wolverine Conference honors.

Dowagiac senior Henry Weller was also a first-team selection.

Joining that trio on the first team were Allegan’s Noel DeLucas, Otsego’s Ashton Atwater and Jacob Zartman, Plainwell’s Jack Anderson, Sturgis’ J.J. Stevens and Three Rivers’ Andrew Brown.

Matt Dennis, who led Otsego to the North Division and outright Wolverine Conference championships, was named Coach of the Year.

Dowagiac’s Cole Weller was a second-team selection, while Ethan Hannapel and Jordan Hardin were honorable mention picks. Edwardsburg’s Jacob Pegura was an honorable mention selection, along with Niles’ Austin Bradley, Demitrius Butler, Elijah Hester and Mike Phillips.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Noel DeLucas, Allegan

Henry Weller, Dowagiac

Jake Moore, Edwardsburg

Luke Stowasser, Edwardsburg

Ashton Atwater, Otsego

Jacob Zartman, Otsego

Jack Anderson, Plainwell

J.J. Stevens, Sturgis

Andrew Brown, Three Rivers

Second Team

Cole Weller, Dowagiac

Sam Bronkema, Otsego

Ashton Toliver, Paw Paw

Holden Deaton, Plainwell

Deashawn Dixon, Plainwell

Sam Gibson, Plainwell

Angelo Hausmanis, Three Rivers

Carter Brown, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Luke Ellis, Allegan

Ethan Hannapel, Dowagiac

Jordan Hardin, Dowagiac

Jacob Pegura, Edwardsburg

Austin Bradley, Niles

Demitrius Butler, Niles

Elijah Hester, Niles

Mike Phillips, Niles

Cooper Smalldon, Otsego

Joseph Miller, Paw Paw

Hayden Goodman, Sturgis

Caleb Quake, Three Rivers

Connor Quake, Three Rivers

Final Standings

South Division

Edwardsburg 7-1

Dowagiac 5-3

Three Rivers 5-3

Sturgis 3-5

Niles 1-7

North Division

Otsego 8-0

Plainwell 5-3

Vicksburg 4-4

Paw Paw 2-6

Allegan 1-7