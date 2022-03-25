Eddies land pair on All-Wolverine basketball team
Published 4:53 pm Friday, March 25, 2022
EDWARDSBURG —South Division champion Edwardsburg had seniors Jake Moore and Luke Stowasser earn first-team All-Wolverine Conference honors.
Dowagiac senior Henry Weller was also a first-team selection.
Joining that trio on the first team were Allegan’s Noel DeLucas, Otsego’s Ashton Atwater and Jacob Zartman, Plainwell’s Jack Anderson, Sturgis’ J.J. Stevens and Three Rivers’ Andrew Brown.
Matt Dennis, who led Otsego to the North Division and outright Wolverine Conference championships, was named Coach of the Year.
Dowagiac’s Cole Weller was a second-team selection, while Ethan Hannapel and Jordan Hardin were honorable mention picks. Edwardsburg’s Jacob Pegura was an honorable mention selection, along with Niles’ Austin Bradley, Demitrius Butler, Elijah Hester and Mike Phillips.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Noel DeLucas, Allegan
Henry Weller, Dowagiac
Jake Moore, Edwardsburg
Luke Stowasser, Edwardsburg
Ashton Atwater, Otsego
Jacob Zartman, Otsego
Jack Anderson, Plainwell
J.J. Stevens, Sturgis
Andrew Brown, Three Rivers
Second Team
Cole Weller, Dowagiac
Sam Bronkema, Otsego
Ashton Toliver, Paw Paw
Holden Deaton, Plainwell
Deashawn Dixon, Plainwell
Sam Gibson, Plainwell
Angelo Hausmanis, Three Rivers
Carter Brown, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Luke Ellis, Allegan
Ethan Hannapel, Dowagiac
Jordan Hardin, Dowagiac
Jacob Pegura, Edwardsburg
Austin Bradley, Niles
Demitrius Butler, Niles
Elijah Hester, Niles
Mike Phillips, Niles
Cooper Smalldon, Otsego
Joseph Miller, Paw Paw
Hayden Goodman, Sturgis
Caleb Quake, Three Rivers
Connor Quake, Three Rivers
Final Standings
South Division
Edwardsburg 7-1
Dowagiac 5-3
Three Rivers 5-3
Sturgis 3-5
Niles 1-7
North Division
Otsego 8-0
Plainwell 5-3
Vicksburg 4-4
Paw Paw 2-6
Allegan 1-7