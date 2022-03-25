All-Wolverine Conference squad named

DOWAGIAC — Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg had a pair of first-team selections for the girls basketball team, while Dowagiac and Niles each had one player honored.

Edwardsburg seniors Ella Castelucci and Macey Laubach were joined by Dowagiac junior Alanah Smith and Niles senior Amara Palmer as first-team picks.

Conference runner-up Otsego had Cali Miller and Kaitlyn Payseno named first-team. Rounding out the squad were Paw Paw’s Katelyn Baney and Plainwell’s Lauren Vanderstelt.

Jon Pobuda, who led Edwardsburg to an undefeated conference season and the outright league title, was named Coach of the Year.

Edwardsburg and Niles both had a second-team selection as the Eddies’ Katie Schaible, a senior, and the Vikings’ Kamryn Patterson, a senior, were picked by the coaches.

Dowagiac sophomore Maggie Weller, along with Edwardsburg junior Averie Markel and Edwardsburg sophomore Caitlyn Tighe, were honorable mention selections.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Alanah Smith, Dowagiac

Ella Castelucci, Edwardsburg

Macey Laubach, Edwardsburg

Amara Palmer, Niles

Cali Miller, Otsego

Kaitlyn Payseno, Otsego

Katelyn Baney, Paw Paw

Lauren Vanderstelt, Plainwell

Coach of the Year

Jon Pobuda, Edwardsburg

Second Team

Carlee Rynearson, Allegan

Katie Schaible, Edwardsburg

Kamryn Patterson, Niles

Hannah Fitzpatrick, Otsego

Juliette Schroeder, Sturgis

Korin Whitcomb, Sturgis

Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers

Maddison Dickman, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Katelyn VanAtter, Allegan

Maggie Weller, Dowagiac

Averie Markel, Edwardsburg

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg

Jayden Jameson, Otsego

Addison Roy, Paw Paw

Maya Johnson, Plainwell

Madison Ater, Sturgis

Emma Steele, Vicksburg

Final Standings

South Division

Edwardsburg 8-0

Sturgis 4-4

Niles 4-4

Three Rivers 2-6

Dowagiac 2-6

North Division

Otsego 7-1

Paw Paw 6-2

Vicksburg 5-3

Plainwell 2-6

Allegan 0-8