All-Wolverine Conference squad named
Published 12:16 pm Friday, March 25, 2022
DOWAGIAC — Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg had a pair of first-team selections for the girls basketball team, while Dowagiac and Niles each had one player honored.
Edwardsburg seniors Ella Castelucci and Macey Laubach were joined by Dowagiac junior Alanah Smith and Niles senior Amara Palmer as first-team picks.
Conference runner-up Otsego had Cali Miller and Kaitlyn Payseno named first-team. Rounding out the squad were Paw Paw’s Katelyn Baney and Plainwell’s Lauren Vanderstelt.
Jon Pobuda, who led Edwardsburg to an undefeated conference season and the outright league title, was named Coach of the Year.
Edwardsburg and Niles both had a second-team selection as the Eddies’ Katie Schaible, a senior, and the Vikings’ Kamryn Patterson, a senior, were picked by the coaches.
Dowagiac sophomore Maggie Weller, along with Edwardsburg junior Averie Markel and Edwardsburg sophomore Caitlyn Tighe, were honorable mention selections.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Alanah Smith, Dowagiac
Ella Castelucci, Edwardsburg
Macey Laubach, Edwardsburg
Amara Palmer, Niles
Cali Miller, Otsego
Kaitlyn Payseno, Otsego
Katelyn Baney, Paw Paw
Lauren Vanderstelt, Plainwell
Coach of the Year
Jon Pobuda, Edwardsburg
Second Team
Carlee Rynearson, Allegan
Katie Schaible, Edwardsburg
Kamryn Patterson, Niles
Hannah Fitzpatrick, Otsego
Juliette Schroeder, Sturgis
Korin Whitcomb, Sturgis
Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers
Maddison Dickman, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Katelyn VanAtter, Allegan
Maggie Weller, Dowagiac
Averie Markel, Edwardsburg
Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg
Jayden Jameson, Otsego
Addison Roy, Paw Paw
Maya Johnson, Plainwell
Madison Ater, Sturgis
Emma Steele, Vicksburg
Final Standings
South Division
Edwardsburg 8-0
Sturgis 4-4
Niles 4-4
Three Rivers 2-6
Dowagiac 2-6
North Division
Otsego 7-1
Paw Paw 6-2
Vicksburg 5-3
Plainwell 2-6
Allegan 0-8