Sister Lakes Brewing shows off new Town Hall at Chamber event

SISTER LAKES — A local brewery got a chance to show off its new banquet hall to local leaders.

The Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Business After Hours event at Sister Lakes Brewing Company’s Town Hall space on Wednesday. During the event, brewery co-owner and general manager Joe Morin took the opportunity to introduce his brewery to chamber members, and shared what the Town Hall event space has to offer.

“I think we better know each other’s businesses and what we have to offer the community. We’ve got a lot better shot of referring people to each other’s businesses,” Morin said. “We’re all here, we’re all supporting each other, right, so I think an important part of that is knowing your community.”

Morin said his family has lived in the Sister Lakes area since about 1937, and has always prioritized giving back. The company slogan is “Fostering community one pint at a time.”

“It’s very important to us to give back to the community,” Morin said. “We believe that creating a gathering place for people to come share ideas, share thoughts, have seminars and so we created this Town Hall space as an extension of that.”

The Town Hall space has a 97-person capacity, and features a bar, a small kitchen, bathrooms, the event space itself and a backyard beer garden. Morin said the space can be used for anything from graduation parties to wedding rehearsals and business seminars. Its first event was a Holiday Maker’s Market in December.

“The key to our success going forward is going to be renting this room,” Morin said. “Anything you can do to help support us, we would love it.”

Town Hall space rental includes three hours for a private event, with one hour of setup time. Monday to Thursday, the space costs $400, with the price increasing to $500 Friday to Sunday. Additional hours cost $100 per hour. Additional fees include use of the outdoor beer garden, bar setup drink packages and food options. For more information on renting the Town Hall space, email info@sisterlakesbrewing.com.