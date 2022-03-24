Drug Enforcement Team executes warrant in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team executed a warrant on the 100 block of Haines Street in Dowagiac Wednesday.

Detectives located two individuals inside the residence. Those subjects were detained for questioning.

Detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia and several firearms inside the residence.

A 38-year-old female at the residence was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. A 62-year-old male at the residence was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony firearm, possession of a silencer, outstanding warrants and maintaining a drug house.

The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the 4th District Court. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Assisting with the search warrant were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office felony detectives, Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police and Dowagiac Police Department K9 Tole.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity are asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (800) 462-9328, or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.