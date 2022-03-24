Chieftains blank Hartford in season opener

HARTFORD — Visiting Dowagiac opened up its 2022 girls soccer season with an 8-0 non-conference win over Hartford in windy and rainy conditions Thursday.

“I thought the girls played an excellent game tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “We moved the ball well and it gave us opportunities to score. It was a great way to open our season.”

Scoring goals for the Chieftains were Kenya Lee, Halie Saylor and Faith Green all scored a pair of goals, while Emma Davis and Jessa Davis had one goal each.

Dowagiac (1-0) finished with 17 shots on goal. Hartford had one shot, which was stopped by Chieftain goalkeeper Triana Lee.

Dowagiac returns to the pitch following spring break as it hosts Bridgman in a non-conference match April 14.

DOWAGIAC 8, HARTFORD 0

At Hartford

Dowagiac Goals

Kenya Lee 2, Halie Saylor 2, Faith Green 2, Emma Davis, Jessa Davis

Shots on Goal

Dowagiac 17

Hartford 1

Saves

Dowagiac 1 (Triana Lee)

Varsity record: Dowagiac 1-0, Hartford 0-1