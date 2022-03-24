Chieftains blank Hartford in season opener
Published 6:41 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022
HARTFORD — Visiting Dowagiac opened up its 2022 girls soccer season with an 8-0 non-conference win over Hartford in windy and rainy conditions Thursday.
“I thought the girls played an excellent game tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “We moved the ball well and it gave us opportunities to score. It was a great way to open our season.”
Scoring goals for the Chieftains were Kenya Lee, Halie Saylor and Faith Green all scored a pair of goals, while Emma Davis and Jessa Davis had one goal each.
Dowagiac (1-0) finished with 17 shots on goal. Hartford had one shot, which was stopped by Chieftain goalkeeper Triana Lee.
Dowagiac returns to the pitch following spring break as it hosts Bridgman in a non-conference match April 14.
DOWAGIAC 8, HARTFORD 0
At Hartford
Dowagiac Goals
Kenya Lee 2, Halie Saylor 2, Faith Green 2, Emma Davis, Jessa Davis
Shots on Goal
Dowagiac 17
Hartford 1
Saves
Dowagiac 1 (Triana Lee)
Varsity record: Dowagiac 1-0, Hartford 0-1