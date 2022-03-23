Dowagiac’s Green signs with Rock Valley

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Scott Novak

Dowagiac senior Noah Green signed an NJCAA letter of intent to play soccer at Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois. (Submitted photo)

DOWAGIAC — Senior Noah Green, who helped lead the Dowagiac soccer team to four consecutive district championships and four regional appearances, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois.

“I had a lot of schools catch my eye and interest me, but I narrowed it down to two, which were Goshen College and Rock Valley,” Green said. “It has a great atmosphere and area.”

Green will be studying business with a minor in nursing.

Green earned second-team All-Wolverine Conference honors in 2021. He also earned Division 3 All-District honors.

The Golden Eagles were 10-4 last year, setting a new record for wins in a season. Rock Valley was ranked as high as No. 7 in the NJCAA Division III rankings and spent eight consecutive weeks in the top 10.

In July, Rock Valley approved a motion to transition into Division II beginning this fall.

Noah is the son of Steve and Nicole Green.

More Sports

Chieftains’ Saavedra signs with Muskegon

Former Niles soccer standout named head coach at Division 1 Canisius College

Cassopolis’ Williams signs with Glen Oaks Community College

Stanger first team All-Wolverine, Nicholls Coach of the Year

Print Article