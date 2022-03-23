Dowagiac’s Green signs with Rock Valley

DOWAGIAC — Senior Noah Green, who helped lead the Dowagiac soccer team to four consecutive district championships and four regional appearances, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois.

“I had a lot of schools catch my eye and interest me, but I narrowed it down to two, which were Goshen College and Rock Valley,” Green said. “It has a great atmosphere and area.”

Green will be studying business with a minor in nursing.

Green earned second-team All-Wolverine Conference honors in 2021. He also earned Division 3 All-District honors.

The Golden Eagles were 10-4 last year, setting a new record for wins in a season. Rock Valley was ranked as high as No. 7 in the NJCAA Division III rankings and spent eight consecutive weeks in the top 10.

In July, Rock Valley approved a motion to transition into Division II beginning this fall.

Noah is the son of Steve and Nicole Green.