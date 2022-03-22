Stanger first team All-Wolverine, Nicholls Coach of the Year

DOWAGIAC — Wolverine Conference champion Paw Paw had six cheerleaders named first-team, while runner-up Sturgis had four cheerleads and Plainwell three on the competitive cheer squad, which was announced recently.

Dowagiac, which had its best finish ever since joining the Wolverine Conference, had Olivia Stanger named first-team, while Matt Nicholls, in his first season, was named Coach of the Year.

Second-team selections for the Chieftains, who finished fifth overall in the final standings, were Jamie Howard and Ruby Maggart. Amelia Jones and Cora Wagner were honorable mention picks for Dowagiac.

Edwardsburg had one second-team selection in Chloe Davidson. Madison Hartley was an honorable mention pick for the Eddies.

All-Wolverine Competitive Cheer

First Team

Cadyn DeGroff, Allegan

Faith Williams, Allegan

Olivia Stanger, Dowagiac

Katie Brady, Otsego

Naveh Davenport, Paw Paw

Rylee Goldberg, Paw Paw

Molly Goodwin, Paw Paw

Maya Leonard, Paw Paw

Paige Miller, Paw Paw

Alexis Sunlin, Paw Paw

Raya Mergen-Henry, Plainwell

Grace Ruimveld, Plainwell

Abbey Westerhouse, Plainwell

Annabell, Bressler, Sturgis

Kassandra Cruz, Sturgis

Liliana Luna Lily, Sturgis

Hannah Woods, Sturgis

Coach of the Year

Matt Nicholls, Dowagiac

Second Team

Paige Letts, Allegan

Hannah Vandevooren, Allegan

Jamie Howard, Dowagiac

Ruby Maggart, Dowagiac

Chloe Davidson, Edwardsburg

Angelika Papanichola, Otsego

Zoe Caron, Paw Paw

Madison Lasinski, Paw Paw

Ashley Olsen, Paw Paw

Zoey Bennett, Plainwell

Emma Hayward, Plainwell

Solana Gonzalez, Sturgis

Jasmine Romero, Sturgis

Emma Zimmerman, Sturgis

Lyla Kling, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Lillie Barnhart, Allegan

Alaina Carpenter, Allegan

Amelia Jones, Dowagiac

Cora Wagner, Dowagiac

Madison Hartley, Edwardsburg

Kaity Fusko, Paw Paw

Emily Michael, Paw Paw

Ashley Shaw, Paw Paw

Norah Gregerson, Plainwell

Emma Jepsen, Plainwell

Alex Luna, Sturgis

Kelsye Smith, Sturgis

Katie Mayer, Three Rivers

Michelle Blevins, Vicksburg

Final Wolverine Conference Standings

Paw Paw 45

Sturgis 37

Plainwell 36

Allegan 26

Dowagiac 23

Otsego 19

Edwardsburg 18

Vicksburg 12

Three Rivers 7