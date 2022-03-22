Stanger first team All-Wolverine, Nicholls Coach of the Year
Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022
DOWAGIAC — Wolverine Conference champion Paw Paw had six cheerleaders named first-team, while runner-up Sturgis had four cheerleads and Plainwell three on the competitive cheer squad, which was announced recently.
Dowagiac, which had its best finish ever since joining the Wolverine Conference, had Olivia Stanger named first-team, while Matt Nicholls, in his first season, was named Coach of the Year.
Second-team selections for the Chieftains, who finished fifth overall in the final standings, were Jamie Howard and Ruby Maggart. Amelia Jones and Cora Wagner were honorable mention picks for Dowagiac.
Edwardsburg had one second-team selection in Chloe Davidson. Madison Hartley was an honorable mention pick for the Eddies.
All-Wolverine Competitive Cheer
First Team
Cadyn DeGroff, Allegan
Faith Williams, Allegan
Olivia Stanger, Dowagiac
Katie Brady, Otsego
Naveh Davenport, Paw Paw
Rylee Goldberg, Paw Paw
Molly Goodwin, Paw Paw
Maya Leonard, Paw Paw
Paige Miller, Paw Paw
Alexis Sunlin, Paw Paw
Raya Mergen-Henry, Plainwell
Grace Ruimveld, Plainwell
Abbey Westerhouse, Plainwell
Annabell, Bressler, Sturgis
Kassandra Cruz, Sturgis
Liliana Luna Lily, Sturgis
Hannah Woods, Sturgis
Coach of the Year
Matt Nicholls, Dowagiac
Second Team
Paige Letts, Allegan
Hannah Vandevooren, Allegan
Jamie Howard, Dowagiac
Ruby Maggart, Dowagiac
Chloe Davidson, Edwardsburg
Angelika Papanichola, Otsego
Zoe Caron, Paw Paw
Madison Lasinski, Paw Paw
Ashley Olsen, Paw Paw
Zoey Bennett, Plainwell
Emma Hayward, Plainwell
Solana Gonzalez, Sturgis
Jasmine Romero, Sturgis
Emma Zimmerman, Sturgis
Lyla Kling, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Lillie Barnhart, Allegan
Alaina Carpenter, Allegan
Amelia Jones, Dowagiac
Cora Wagner, Dowagiac
Madison Hartley, Edwardsburg
Kaity Fusko, Paw Paw
Emily Michael, Paw Paw
Ashley Shaw, Paw Paw
Norah Gregerson, Plainwell
Emma Jepsen, Plainwell
Alex Luna, Sturgis
Kelsye Smith, Sturgis
Katie Mayer, Three Rivers
Michelle Blevins, Vicksburg
Final Wolverine Conference Standings
Paw Paw 45
Sturgis 37
Plainwell 36
Allegan 26
Dowagiac 23
Otsego 19
Edwardsburg 18
Vicksburg 12
Three Rivers 7