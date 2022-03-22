Dowagiac church to host Easter rummage and bake sale

DOWAGIAC – From Fabergé eggs and antique garden tools to fresh-baked pies, one local church is gearing up for another event.

First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., is set to host its annual spring fundraiser and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2. Proceeds will go toward the repair costs of the church’s parking lot.

Darlene Trussell, church member and event organizer, said the church tries to alternate proceeds of rummage sales between missions and church renovation projects.

“We’re still trying to raise money for the parking lot,” Trussell said. “It is the pits.”

Items available at the rummage sale include antique snowshoes, fishing gear, a sleeper sofa, garden tools, clothing, dishware and a smorgasbord of Easter-themed items. Prices will vary from item to item. On Saturday, there will be a $4 bag sale for clothing.

“Anything you can think of, we’ve got it,” Trussell said. “We’re having it a little early because we’ve accumulated so much easter stuff. … I expect that it’s going to be a good sale.”

In addition to the rummage sale, Trussell said there are 26 people committed to selling baked goods for the bake sale.

Trussell said they do not sell anything cracked, dented or soiled, adding the event would not be possible without the help of her church family.

“It’s very rewarding, it really is,” Trussell said. “We have such great stuff that’s been brought in. … It’s amazing what you can collect.”

While the church did not host its sale in 2020, Trussell said 2021 was a good year for the sales, with the rummage sale earning $3,151.25 for the church and the bake sale netting $766 — more than it ever had previously made.

Clothing items not sold at this sale will be saved for the church’s fall sale. If it is not sold after that, Trussell said the church will donate it to the Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church for their clothing giveaway.