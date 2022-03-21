No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

DOWAGIAC — No injuries were reported in a Sunday evening Dowagiac structure fire, according to the Dowagiac Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched at approximately 5:04 p.m. Sunday to a reported structure fire at 107 W. Telegraph Street in Dowagiac. As part of an automatic mutual aid agreement, the Wayne Township Fire Department was also dispatched for an additional engine response.

According to a news release, Dowagiac Engine 220 arrived on scene three minutes after the initial alarm and noted a large three story residential structure with active fire and smoke showing from the attic. Dowagiac and Wayne Fire Crews were able to make an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire. The residence was searched and cleared for any victims.

Fire Command deemed the fire under control at 5:20 p.m.. Fire personnel remained on scene until 6:34 p.m. for salvage and overhaul operations. No injuries were reported.

Per the news release, the fire appeared to have started in the attic area while the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this point. Minor smoke, heat and water damage was noted on several floors of the residence.

Dowagiac and Wayne fire crews were assisted by the Dowagiac Police Department, Pride Care Ambulance Service, Semco Energy, American Electric Power and Cass County Dispatch.