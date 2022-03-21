Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce announces new staff

DOWAGIAC — A local organization has bolstered its staff with two new faces.

The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the hiring of Matt Money as Chamber Marketing and Event Coordinator, as well as Eileen Crouse as Membership Coordinator.

Money brings management, operational and event planning experience gleaned from over twelve years of employment at the University of Notre Dame to this Chamber of Commerce role. Also, as a founding member of the Young Professionals Against Poverty in South Bend, Money helped create, and then served as event director, for that community’s On the River Festival for eight years. The event raised over $300,000 for South Bend’s Center for the Homeless.

“With Vickie Phillipson retiring as Program Director after thirty-one years, the prospect of finding her successor was daunting.” said Dr. Tim Dowsett, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Vice President. “We were pleased to have many qualified applicants to consider, and even more excited when we met Matt. His experience and his enthusiasm for the community are a great fit for this Chamber of Commerce job.”

Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce has contracted Eileen Crouse as Membership Coordinator. This new role for the Chamber will support program development and outreach to both new and established Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce business members.

Most recently, Crouse was a corporate case manager for Sprenger Health Care Systems in Mishawaka, and has worked in various roles at Southwestern Michigan College. After retiring from Sprenger last July, Crouse became more involved with the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce.

“Eileen’s experience in developing programs that build an organization and support its members will be key energy for the Chamber moving forward”, stated Kris Soenen, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors President. “As a non-profit business membership association, the role of the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce is to provide opportunities to increase commerce for its membership, as well as the greater community. Having people like Matt and Eileen on board and building relationships in our community will ensure the opportunities continue.”